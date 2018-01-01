Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The NFL playoff bracket is now set

The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles are the top seeds in each conference.

(NFL network)
We now know all 12 seeds for when the NFL playoffs begin next weekend.

In the NFC, the Atlanta Falcons clinched the final playoff spot with a win over the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers had already clinched a playoff spot, but their loss means they will be the other NFC Wild Card team and the New Orleans Saints are NFC South champs.

We already knew the Philadelphia Eagles would be the top seed in the NFC with home-field advantage. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings also earned a bye in the first round by being the 2-seed.

Here is the bracket for the NFC (via the NFL):

In the AFC, things were more complicated heading into Week 17, but the Tennessee Titans took care of business by winning on Sunday to clinch one Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens blew a lead in the final minute against the Cincinnati Bengals, giving the final Wild Card spot to the Buffalo Bills.

The New England Patriots sealed the top seed in the AFC on Sunday with a win over the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the two-seed.

Here is the bracket for the AFC (via the NFL):

(NFL.com)

Meanwhile, the schedule for the Wild Card matchups are as follows. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Titans in the early game on Saturday and the Los Angeles Rams will host the Falcons at night on NBC.

(NFL Network)

And here are Sunday's games. The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Bills in the early game and the Panthers will travel to New Orleans for the late-afternoon tilt.

(NFL Network)

