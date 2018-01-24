Sports :  The NBA All-Star jerseys have leaked and they appear to be a gigantic advertisement for Jordan Brand's new apparel line

news

The 2018 NBA All-Star jerseys appear to have leaked online, sporting a black and white design and the Jordan Brand logo as opposed to the more traditional Nike swoosh.

The design shares aesthetic similarities to the newly released "City of Flight" line from Jordan Brand, and it's possible that the two are connected.

Reactions to the jerseys were mixed, with some fans digging the minimalist designs and others decrying them online.



The 2018 NBA All-Star jerseys have leaked online, and the unusual color pattern appears to be an attempt by Nike to promote a new clothing line from their subsidiary, Jordan Brand.

Images leaked to Conrad Burry at SportsLogos.net and others show a minimalist, black and white design that features the logo for each player's team and the Jordan Brand "Jumpman" logo rather than the Nike swoosh seen on most NBA uniforms. Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets is the only team using the Jumpman logo on its new Nike uniforms.

The jerseys also feature the logo for KIA, which sponsors the event.

A big reason for the black and white design appears to be an attempt by Nike to use the All-Star Game gear as a part of a larger brand promotion. The newly released "City of Flight" line from Jordan Brand sports a similar black-and-white color scheme and, of course, the prominent Jumpman logo.

With this being the first year of Nike's new apparel and uniform deal with the NBA, it would make sense that the brand would want to make a splash during its first All-Star break.

When asked about a potential connection between the two designs, a representative of Jordan Brand said "We don’t have any official news to share at this time."

Depending on your personal aesthetic, chances are you either love or hate these jerseys, with little room in between. The choice of the bare-bones design is a dramatic one, and represent a complete rejection of the once bright, fun colorways that All-Star Game jerseys were known for.

Regardless of how much of their design was driven by a larger marketing plan for Jordan Brand, the jerseys have both their haters and defenders.

We'll know more about the jerseys and their potential connection to the "City of Flight" line from Jordan Brand once they are officially unveiled.