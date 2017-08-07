Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The Knicks have hired former college basketball coach Craig Robinson — the brother of Michelle Obama

Sports The Knicks have hired former college basketball coach Craig Robinson — the brother of Michelle Obama

  • Published:

Craig Robinson, the brother of Michelle Obama, previously worked with the Milwaukee Bucks and coached Oregon State and Brown University.

Craig Barry coached Oregon State from 2008-2014. play

Craig Barry coached Oregon State from 2008-2014.

(Dean Hare/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The New York Knicks on Monday hired former Oregon State basketball head coach Craig Robinson to the front office, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Robinson is the brother of former First Lady Michelle Obama and, of course, the brother-in-law of former President Barack Obama.

Robinson is expected to work in player development. He previously worked in player development with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2015, coached at Oregon State and Brown University and played on the Princeton basketball team along with Knicks' president of basketball operations Steve Mills.

According to the New York Daily News, Robinson played a role in Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

Robinson also once gave a scouting report on brother-in-law's basketball game to Esquire Magazine.

"When I played basketball with Barack, he was quietly confident, which means he had good self-esteem without being cocky. He was certainly a team player — he wasn't a pig, he passed when he was supposed to pass, and he cut when he was supposed to cut. To me, that speaks to a lack of selfishness. He had natural leadership ability, because he didn't just pass me the ball because he was dating my sister."

Top 3

1 Sports Lionel Messi adjudged the greatest in La Liga history, Ronaldo 17thbullet
2 Sports Usain Bolt loses final individual race of his career to...bullet
3 Sports Neymar's move to PSG will cost the French soccer giant more...bullet

Sports

COTD_8.7
Sports Nearly 25% of all NFL quarterbacks come from 8 schools
null
Sports The full-body gym routine this retired Olympic swimmer does to stay in amazing shape
Vince Wilfork retires
Sports One of the NFL's largest players announced his retirement in a commercial for ribs and charcoal
null
Sports Much-maligned Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg was ordered off the practice field when he failed one his most basic tasks