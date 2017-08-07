Sports :  The full-body gym routine this retired Olympic swimmer does to stay in amazing shape

For many of us, keeping a healthy workout routine isn't easy, especially if we want to have a lean and fit body. We spoke with Dara Torres, a 12-time Olympic medalist, and she revealed her workout routine.

Torres has teamed up with Show More of You from Celgene and Otezla — a campaign that is sharing the stories of people who suffer from psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. Following is a transcript of the video:



I feel like my energy gets less and less as I get older, later in the day. So I like to get my exercising done first thing in the morning.

Hi, I'm Dara Torres, and I'm a five-time Olympic swimmer.

My exercise routine just varies. I used to be the type of athlete or gym junkie who would go to the gym and do the same thing over and over again. And I realized very quickly that you start to plateau and you don’t notice changes in your body anymore.

So I love to mix it up. I still swim a little bit, a couple times a week, maybe once or twice a week, but I love boxing. That's like my new thing, boxing. And I know some women can get intimidated by it because they're like, "Oh, my God — I don’t want to get it." But you're actually not going against someone. You're boxing on bags and speed bags and mitts. So I feel like it really works your core well, and you get a great upper-body and even lower-body workout.

And the other thing I love to do is bar method. It’s wonderful. It’s a very toning workout. Not necessarily aerobic, but it really tones almost every muscle in your body, because I work every muscle, but with the emphasis on the glutes and the legs. Which is what I need, because I have very skinny legs.



