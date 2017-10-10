Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The final tally is in for Alex Rodriguez's historic contracts and it doesn't look good for the Yankees or the Rangers

The final tally is in for Alex Rodriguez's historic contracts and it doesn't look good for the Yankees or the Rangers

Alex Rodriguez has not played a Major League Baseball game since August, 2016, but it wasn't until the 2017 regular season ended that saw the end to his historic paydays as a professional baseball player.

In December, 2007, A-Rod agreed to a 10-year, $275 million contract with the New York Yankees, a deal that only came about after he opted out of the final three years of his original 10-year, $252 million contract he signed with the Texas Rangers. Those two contracts are still two of the three largest contracts in MLB history, surpassed only by Giancarlo Stanton's $325 million contract with the Miami Marlins.

The Rangers ultimately paid a little less than half of the $252 million total on the original deal as they agreed to pay the difference ($67 million) between A-Rod's open-market value and what was remaining on his contract at the time of his trade to the Yankees ($179 million).

As a result, the final tally on A-Rod comes to this: The Seattle Mariners paid him $12.0 million for seven seasons, 189 home runs, no MVPs, and no World Series titles. The Rangers paid Rodriguez $116.8 million for three seasons, 156 home runs, one MVP, and no World Series titles. The Yankees paid him $307.8 million for 12 seasons, 351 home runs, 2 MVPs, and one World Series trophy (continued below).

In the end, the Yankees did get a lot of good production from Rodriguez, but it was also clear that they also got a lot of the bad as his production quickly fell off a cliff at the end. Meanwhile, the Rangers' total is actually going to be higher thanks to interest as they still owed A-Rod $26 million in deferred payments as recently as 2016, with the total to be paid off by 2025 with interest added.

