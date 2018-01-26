Sports :  The Federal Reserve branches in Boston and Philadelphia battled with each other on Twitter about the Eagles-Patriots Super Bowl

news

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 4, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

In response to an article about a bet between their respective presidents, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve and Boston Federal Reserve got into some good-natured Twitter trash talk about the upcoming game.



Next week's Super Bowl had two branches of the Federal Reserve on Friday taking pot shots at each other over the big game.

The Boston and Philadelphia Federal Reserves got into a playful back and forth, making jokes about the respective NFL teams in their cities. The New England Patriots, based near Boston, and Philadelphia Eagles will play in the Super Bowl on February 4.

The good-natured feud appears to have been sparked by a post from MarketWatch that compared the stances of the two Fed branches on economic issues and revealed a friendly wager between their two presidents in advance of next week's game.

According to MarketWatch, if the Patriots wins, the Philly Fed cafeteria will feature New England clam chowder in the week after the game. If the Eagles win, the Boston Fed will roll out a spread of Philly cheesesteaks.

The article then drew the two branches' social media accounts into the battle, with the Philly Fed tweeting local Philadelphia snacks.

The Boston Fed responded with a gif of Tom Brady, the Patriots' All-Pro quarterback, and turned down the snacks with a joke about avocado ice cream — a reference to Brady's bizarre diet.

If Vegas sports bettors are any guide, the Philadelphians better like seafood since the Patriots are five-point favorites.