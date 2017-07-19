Sports :  The fastest bikes at the Tour de France, raced by the world's fastest cyclists

DUSSELDORF, Germany — Every July, the Tour de France brings together the world's fastest cyclists, and the fastest bicycles they ride are their wind-cheating time-trial bikes, raced at average speeds approaching 55 kph. This year there are two opportunities for teams to roll out the slippery machines: the 14-kilometer stage-one TT in Dusseldorf and the 22.5-kilometer test on penultimate stage 22 in Marseille.

On stage one, Business Insider got a chance to see several of the world's fastest bikes up close as the team cars rolled to the start. Here are TT bikes from each of the 22 teams with shots of the riders in action.

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) and his Cannondale Slice RS. The American finished 12th on the opening stage of his debut Tour.

This new Cannondale SuperSlice made race history: It was the first TT bike with disc brakes to race in the Tour.

The disc-brake-equipped SuperSlice was raced by Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac). The Italian finished 64th.

We spotted this Trek Speed Concept TT bike on its way back from a UCI check.

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and his Trek Speed Concept. The German finished 58th on home soil.

We caught a glimpse of the Astana staff rolling their Argon 18 E-118 Next TT bikes to the UCI check.

Fabio Aru (Astana Pro Team) and his Argon 18. The Italian finished 66th.

Peter Sagan (BORA-Hansgrohe) and his Specialized S-Works Shiv. The Slovak finished 18th in Dusseldorf.

Team Katusha-Alpecin brought its Canyon Speedmax CF bikes to the big show.

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) and his Canyon Speedmax CF. The world champion finished fourth on a Kraftwerk-themed bike.

The US-registered BMC Racing Team rode BMC Timemachines.

Richie Porte (BMC) and his BMC Timemachine. The Australian managed 49th place and finished in the rain, like most riders.

Direct Energie brought BH Aerolight TT bikes to the Tour de France.

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) and his BH Aerolight. The Frenchman finished 158th to start what is expected to be his last Tour.

French team AG2R-La Mondiale rode Factor Slick TT bikes.

Mathias Frank (AG2R-La Mondiale) and his Factor Slick. The Swiss rider finished 104th.

Team Fortuneo-Oscaro rode Look 796 Monoblade TT bikes.

Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Oscaro) and his Look 796 Monoblade. The Frenchman finished in 148th place.

Team Cofidis-Solutions Crédits rode Orbea Ordu TT bikes.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis-Solutions Crédits) and his Orbea Ordu. The French sprinter finished almost last, in 193rd place.

FDJ rode Lapierre Aerostorm DRS TT bikes.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on his Lapierre Aerostorm DRS. The Frenchman finished in 60th place.

Team Dimension Data had a red Cevélo P5 in its quiver of TT bikes.

It also had black Cevélo P5s with some green flair.

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and his Cevélo P5. The Isle of Man-born Briton and sprinting star finished 176th.

Orica-Scott rode Scott Plasma TT bikes.

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) on his Scott Plasma. The Briton finished 29th.

Team Movistar rode Canyon Speedmax CF TT bikes.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and his Canyon Speedmax CF. The Spaniard crashed in the TT and had to quit the race.

Team Sunweb rode Giant Trinity Advanced Pro TT bikes.

Simon Geschke (Sunweb) and his Giant Trinity Advanced Pro. The German finished 47th.

The powerhouse Belgian team Quick-Step-Floors rode Specialized S-Works Shiv TT bikes.

Jack Bauer (Quick-Step-Floors) and his Specialized S-Works Shiv. The New Zealander finished 56th.

Team Bahrain-Merida were on Merida Warp TT bikes.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) on his Merida Warp. The Italian finished in 23rd.

UAE-Team Emirates raced on Colnago K.One TT bikes.

Louis Meintjes (UAE Team Emirates) and his Colnago K.One. The South African finished 113th.

The Wanty-Groupe Gobert team from Belgium rode Cube Aerium C:68 TT bikes.

Team Lotto-Soudal rode Ridley Dean TT bikes.

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) and his Ridley Dean. The Frenchman crashed in the TT but managed to finish in 196th, last place.

Team LottoNL-Jumbo rode Bianchi Aquila CV TT bikes.

George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo) and his Bianchi Aquila CV. The New Zealander finished 162nd.

Team Sky rode its Pinarello Bolide TT bikes.

Defending Tour champion Chris Froome (Sky) on his Pinarello Bolide. The Kenyan-born Briton finished sixth.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) and his Pinarello Bolide. The Welshman won the TT in 16:04 with an average speed of 52.28 kph (32.48 mph).