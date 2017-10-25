Sports :  The Dodgers win Game 1 of the World Series — Here are the plays everybody will be talking about

Hello! The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday.

The Chris Taylor lead-off home run. It was hot in Game 1. According to Fox, it was 103 degrees at first pitch, in stark contrast to the 50s and 60s we typically see in the World Series. One side effect of warm weather is the ball is going to travel farther, and we saw that right away as Taylor took the first pitch from Dallas Keuchel and hit a home run (via our good friends at Fox and MLB).

The Jose Altuve strike out. In the fourth inning, the Dodgers still led 1-0 when Alex Bregman led off the inning with a game-tying home run. Up came perennial MVP candidate Altuve, who struck out on a controversial 3-2 pitch that might have been a little low. Altuve is short, but probably not that short and he let the umpire now.

The Justin Turner home run. The game was still tied 1-1 with two outs in the sixth when the smoking-hot Turner came to the plate. Turner, who has been a near-impossible out in the postseason, hit a go-ahead, 2-run home run to put the Dodgers up 3-1.

The decision to pull Clayton Kershaw after just 83 pitches. It was a hot night in Los Angeles and the Dodgers have a dominant bullpen. If you would have asked them before the game if they could have Kershaw for seven innings and then hand it off to the bullpen with a lead, they would have signed up for that easily. What little did anybody know but Kershaw would be pulled after just 83 pitches. It didn't matter. The Astros never got the tying run to the plate in the final two innings and Brandon Marrow and Kenley Jansen went 1-2-3-4-5-6 to end the game and make the World Series 1-0 for the Dodgers.

