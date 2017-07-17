Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees are the most valuable sports teams in the world

  • Published:
The NFL may have slipped in the television ratings last fall, but its marquee franchises remain as valuable as ever.

According to data from Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team in the world. The franchise is valued at a whopping $4.2 billion, half a billion more than any other team. Oil magnate Jerry Jones purchased the Cowboys for $140 million back in 1989.

Together, the NFL's top four franchises are worth approximately $13.7 billion, more than those of any other league. Three European soccer teams — Manchester United of the Premier League and FC Barcelona and Real Madrid of La Liga also cleared the $3 billion mark, along with two NBA franchises and one from MLB.

Check out the entire top 10 below.

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)

