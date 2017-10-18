Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The Cavaliers' bench reacted in horror when they saw Gordon Hayward's awful injury

Sports The Cavaliers' bench reacted in horror when they saw Gordon Hayward's awful injury

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The injury could be heard over the television broadcast and once everybody in the arena realized what happened, a hush came over the crowd, followed the faint sounds of people whispering in shock.

Even without seeing the injury, the severity of the moment could be detected by seeing the reaction of players sitting near Hayward on the Cleveland Cavaliers' bench. They didn't see the injury immediately, but when they did, they all either turned their heads or covered their face in horror.

Just brutal.

You can see the original video at this link.

Top 3

1 Sports Rivers State governor holds meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and...bullet
2 Ranked The 15 most powerful millennials in the worldbullet
3 Sports LeBron James says he doesn't turn on data roaming or pay for...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports Gordon Hayward suffered a gruesome broken ankle just minutes into his first game with the Celtics
Kyrie Irving
Sports TNT had a funny snafu when Kyrie Irving scored the first basket of the NBA season
Ezekiel Elliott.
Sports Ezekiel Elliott's suspension is once again on hold as he is granted a temporary restraining order
Rick Pitino, former head coach of the University of Louisville's men's basketball team.
Sports Rick Pitino is suing Adidas for 'outrageous, wrongful, and illegal conspiracy' after being fired from Louisville amidst a bribery scandal