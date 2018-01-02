Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports The Buffalo Bills no longer have the longest playoff drought among major North American pro sports teams

The Buffalo Bills needed some late-game heroics from the Cincinnati Bengals, but they got it, qualifying for the NFL playoffs for the first time since 1999.

With the Bills making it the playoffs, it ends what was the longest playoff drought among the four major North American sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA). The team that now how the longest drought is the Seattle Mariners, who last played in MLB's postseason following the 2001 season. That season, Ichiro Suzuki was named Rookie of the Year and Barry Bonds hit 73 home runs.

Here are the longest active postseason droughts as tabulated by CBSSports.com.

BI Graphics_11.06.2017_Sports_CoD play

BI Graphics_11.06.2017_Sports_CoD

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

