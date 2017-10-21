Sports :  The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 7 of the NFL season

Our daily fantasy value picks last week came back with a mixed bag of results.

While our bets on the Raiders offense coming back to life appear to have been one week too early, we did have Adrian Peterson in his breakout debut with the Cardinals in our lineup, as well as Jermaine Kearse who would end up as the Jets' leading receiver against the Patriots.

This week, as always, we're back at it, trying to identify the best, affordable players for your DraftKings lineup. Everyone wants to load their teams with studs sure to light up the box score, but it's finding the undervalued players that allows you to max out your budget on the likes of Drew Brees and Antonio Brown this week.

Below we've picked some of our best value plays for daily fantasy this week. Consider them when trying to find a few extra dollars to upgrade elsewhere in your lineup.

QB: Tyrod Taylor, $5,100

Carson Palmer threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers last week. Tyrod Taylor is a much more versatile offensive weapon than Palmer is, and can hurt the Buccos on the ground and in the air. If the Bills can get their offense going in this one and control the pace of play a bit, Taylor could be set up for a good day.

RB: Adrian Peterson, $5,800

I gave out Adrian Peterson as a pick in his debut last week and he put on a performance that fantasy owners will remember for some time. This week, he's facing a Rams run defense that has not been as disruptive as advertised — one of the five worst defenses against the rush in the league — so I expect the Cardinals will continue to feed Peterson and get production.

RB: Chris Ivory, $4,800

Leonard Fournette did not practice for the Jaguars on Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. Should he sit out, Ivory immediately becomes a valuable play at just $4,800.

WR: DeSean Jackson, $5,700

Jameis Winston looks like he'll be ready to go for the game on Sunday and if his practice throws are telling us anything, it's that he's hitting the field with something to prove. If he's bringing attitude against the Bills, expect him to find his favorite target for a long score or two.

WR: Allen Hurns, $4,100

The Colts are close to the bottom of the league in pass defense as well, and while Blake Bortles has continued to struggle under center for the Jaguars, he can still throw a pretty good deep ball, and this week Allen Hurns should have a few opportunities to run under one and score.

WR: Bennie Fowler, $3,300

With Emmanuel Sanders out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Bennie Fowler will likely play a more extensive role in the Broncos offensive attack than usual. At $3,300, he's severely undervalued, and a good player to slot into your lineup early so you have more money to spend elsewhere.

TE: Evan Engram, $4,400

With so many offensive weapons on the sidelines for the Giants, tight end Evan Engram emerged last week as a go-to target for Eli Manning, catching five balls for 82 yards and a score. Look for that trend to continue this week.

DEF: Jets, $3,000

This Jets team has proved hungrier than I initially imagined and their defense was able to contain the Patriots offensive attack fairly well last week. After seven days of prepping for Tom Brady, getting in the head of Jay Cutler should be a breeze.

