Sports :  The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 6 of the NFL season

It was feast or famine last Sunday for many daily fantasy players.

If you had the Jaguars defense going, congratulations! Chance are you cashed at least a bit. And if you had Ben Roethlisberger in your lineup, well, that's why it's daily fantasy, folks.

Last week was feast or famine for our value picks as well. Nelson Agholor was a top ten wide receiver for just $3,900, while Blake Bortles finished the day just a hair ahead of DeShone Kizer who got benched by the Browns at halftime.

This week, as always, we're back at it, trying to identify the best, affordable players for your DraftKings lineup. Everyone wants to load their teams with studs sure to light up the box score, but it's finding the undervalued players that allows you to max out your budget on the likes of Antonio Brown and Aaron Rodgers this week.

Below we've picked some of our best value plays for daily fantasy this week. Consider them when trying to find a few extra dollars to upgrade elsewhere in your lineup.

QB: Derek Carr, $5,900

This is a value play, albeit a risky one. You never love taking a guy in his first game back from an injury, but because the call was made late in the week, Carr is fairly undervalued in this spot. The Raiders need a win and if he's up to the task, Carr could put up a huge game while saving you some money to invest in receivers.

RB: Adrian Peterson, $3,400

Okay, hear me out on this one. Yes, Adrian Peterson was basically useless in New Orleans and is still learning the names of his new Cardinals teammates. But Arizona is in need of an offensive spark and Peterson has been vocal about his desire for more touches. What better way to get him locked in with his new offense than to feed him at the goal line?

RB: Marshawn Lynch, $5,000

With Carr returning from injury, look for Oakland to focus on establishing the running game to alleviate some pressure off their quarterback. Marshawn Lynch is happy to take on the burden.

WR: Michael Crabtree, $5,800

Another Raider that is undervalued due to the late decision on Carr — I expected Crabtree to cost a lot more than this to add to my roster. Even better, if it turns out Carr isn't 100% ready to go, Crabtree is still a fairly strong play with E.J. Manuel.

WR: Jermaine Kearse, $4,800

Jermaine Kearse scored his third touchdown of the year last week as the Jets got their third straight win. With the Patriots visiting New York this week, Josh McCown and the Jets are going to have an opportunity to put up some solid passing numbers, and Kearse will likely be a beneficiary.

WR: Terrelle Pryor, $5,700

Not only does Terrelle Pryor have some of the best touchdown dances in football, he also presents a nightmare matchup for defenders trying to shut him down. As big favorites at home against the winless Niners, I think Washington is going to want to pour on the points, and few players are as capable as stepping up to the job as Pryor.

TE: Coby Fleener, $3,200

The Saints are coming off a bye week and playing at home against a Lions defense that has looked good but not great. Expect a solid game plan and a balanced attack from New Orleans, and if you need a cheap pick at tight end, it's not a stretch to imagine Fleener finding the end zone.

DEF: Buccaneers, $2,600

The Buccaneers defense held the Patriots to just 19 points last Thursday, and now they head to Arizona to face a Cardinals team that just got run over by the Eagles. Bet on rest. That said, it's a tough week for defenses around the league, so I wouldn't blame you if you feel like splurging on a more reliable squad for your lineup.

Now check out our best bets for this Sunday's slate of NFL games