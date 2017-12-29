Sports :  The best sports photos of 2017

news
Sports give us some of the most defining moments of each year.
Looking back through photos serves as a reminder not only of events forgotten, but of the range of emotions that come with them.
From happiness to anger, to sadness and celebration, to incredible highlights, these are our favorite photos of the year, courtesy of The Associated Press and Getty Images.
Markus Eisenbichler of Germany soars through the air. (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Serena Williams serves at the Australian Open. It was later revealed she won the tournament while pregnant. (Kin Cheung/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo wins the Ballon d'Or. (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty)
Julian Edelman makes a circus catch in the Super Bowl. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Off-field rivals Roger Goodell and Tom Brady awkwardly shake hands. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty)
Sergio Garcia celebrates a successful putt to win the Masters. (Matt Slocum/AP)
Barcelona players observe a moment of silence for the victims of terrorist attack in the Spanish city in August. (Manu Fernandez/AP)
A Gonzaga basketball player experiences the agony of defeat. (Mark Humphrey/AP)
What's more relaxing than a baseball game on a summer evening? (Adam Glanzman/Getty)
Conor McGregor puts on a show in the buildup to his bout with Floyd Mayweather. (John Locher/AP)
Mayweather had the upper hand in the fight, however. (Christian Petersen/Getty)
The Warriors celebrate clinching the NBA championship. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada look like something out of a Hollywood musical. (Lintao Zhang/Getty)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona makes a save during a practice. (Alex Caparros/Getty)
(Matthias Hangst/Getty)
Quite the view at the Ski World Championships in Switzerland in February. (Alessandro Trovati/AP)
Snow falls in Buffalo, New York, ahead of the Bills and Indianapolis Colts' "Snow Bowl." (Brett Carlsen/Getty)
Pittsburgh Penguins players erupt at advancing to the Stanley Cup final, which they later won for the second straight year. (Jamie Sabau/Getty)
A competitor pole vaults at an open during Zatopek 10 in Melbourne, Australia. (Scott Barbour/Getty)
The Green Bay Packers arrive at training camp with their annual biking ceremony. (Morry Gash/AP)
Usain Bolt gave fans a farewell after his final race at the IAAF World Athletics Championship. (Shaun Botterill/Getty)
The doubles pair Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic celebrate winning the final at the Australian Open. (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Fog obscures the Super Bowl rematch between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. (Billie Weiss/Getty)
Tiger Woods returns to golf under blue skies at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty)
Ouch! (Boris Grdanoski/AP)
The Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid stands next to the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
Who's smoother than Roger Federer? (Shaun Botterill/Getty)
LeBron James and Enes Kanter argue — believe it or not. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Things get tense in soccer matches, too. (Justin Setterfield/Getty)
Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland A's becomes the first MLB player to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice. (Tom Pennington/Getty)
Houston Texans players kneel during the national anthem after the team's owner made controversial comments about players who protest. (Elaine Thompson/AP)
Gordon Hayward suffers a gruesome ankle injury in the opening minutes of the NBA's season. (Gregory Shamus/Getty)
Hockey is organized chaos. (Patrick Smith/Getty)
Jordan Spieth and his caddy go nuts after a tournament-winning bunker shot at the Travelers Championship. (Maddie Meyer/Getty)
There's something extra joyous about soccer celebrations. (Shaun Botterill/Getty)
Very joyous. (Dan Mullan/Getty)
Pure exhaustion after the women's 5000 meters at the IAAF World Athletics Championships. (Richard Heathcote/Getty)
This about sums up Novak Djokovic's year on the tennis court. (Julian Finney/Getty)
Being a goalie is dangerous. (David Rogers/Getty)
Scotland sneaks in a goal over England in a World Cup qualifier. (Shaun Botterill/Getty)
Perfect conditions at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. (Tom Pennington/Getty)
