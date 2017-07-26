Sports :  The best-selling jersey in the NFL belongs to a little-known Steelers rookie who beat cancer

Scrolling through the most popular jerseys going into the 2017 NFL season, you'll see a lot of names any football fan would recognize — Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ezekiel Elliot, and more of last year's top performers and rising stars all make the list. But currently beating out all those NFL-proven players for the top spot on the list is Steelers rookie running back James Conner.

If you haven't paid attention to ACC football over the past few years, seeing Conner's name on this list likely comes as a surprise, but the popularity of his jersey makes sense to anyone familiar with Conner's story.

After leading the ACC in rushing yards in his sophomore season, Conner tore a ligament in 2015. During rehab, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and would soon begin chemotherapy. He stayed active with the team while receiving treatment, participating in non-contact drills as much as he could, and always vowed that he'd make it back to the field.

On May 23, 2016, after 12 rounds of chemotherapy sessions, Conner announced he was cancer free.

He had another solid season last year, and his success story has inspired thousands, with #ConnerStrong becoming a rallying cry for some of those battling cancer. Now, between his inspirational story and promotion to the big leagues, his jersey has shot to the top of the charts. And by the look of Conner's Twitter feed, he has a lot of happy customers.