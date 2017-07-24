Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The best-dressed golfers at the Open Championship

Sports The best-dressed golfers at the Open Championship

  • Published:

Jordan Spieth played incredible golf en route to his first career Claret Jug, and what's more, he did it in style.

null play

null

(Christian Petersen/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Major championships are the most important weeks in golf, and if you watched last week's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, it wasn't hard to see why.

The world-class talent and relatively benign conditions resulted in a big wave of low scores and a memorable Sunday showdown between two of the top names in the game: Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar.

Majors attract a lot more eyeballs than your standard PGA Tour event, so apparel sponsors often pull out all the stops to have their players looking sharp. This year's Open was no exception — in fact, a couple of especially bold style choices caught fire on social media, generating the most buzz about men's golf fashion we've seen in ages.

Below, check out some of the most memorable fashion statements from the Open Championship.

Justin Thomas and his classic cardigan and tie combo were the talk of Royal Birkdale on Thursday. The 24-year-old shot an opening round 67.

Justin Thomas and his classic cardigan and tie combo were the talk of Royal Birkdale on Thursday. The 24-year-old shot an opening round 67. play

Justin Thomas and his classic cardigan and tie combo were the talk of Royal Birkdale on Thursday. The 24-year-old shot an opening round 67.

(Stuart Franklin/Getty)


Check out the full ensemble.

Check out the full ensemble. play

Check out the full ensemble.

(Andrew Redington/Getty)


Jason Day had his share of highlights in Southport, but his Air Jordan golf shoes attracted far more attention than his play.

Jason Day had his share of highlights in Southport, but his Air Jordan golf shoes attracted far more attention than his play. play

Jason Day had his share of highlights in Southport, but his Air Jordan golf shoes attracted far more attention than his play.

(Dave Thompson/AP)


Here's a closer look at the kicks in action.

Here's a closer look at the kicks in action. play

Here's a closer look at the kicks in action.

(Andrew Redington/Getty)


Eventual champion Jordan Spieth wore a stylish padded vest from Under Armour during his opening round. The Texan won the tournament by three shots.

Eventual champion Jordan Spieth wore a stylish padded vest from Under Armour during his opening round. The Texan won the tournament by three shots. play

Eventual champion Jordan Spieth wore a stylish padded vest from Under Armour during his opening round. The Texan won the tournament by three shots.

(Stuart Franklin/AP)


Rickie Fowler rocked a slick all-navy look during his opening round, and just in case you think he's strayed too far from his Oklahoma State roots, check out the orange piping on his pullover.

Rickie Fowler rocked a slick all-navy look during his opening round, and just in case you think he's strayed too far from his Oklahoma State roots, check out the orange piping on his pullover. play

Rickie Fowler rocked a slick all-navy look during his opening round, and just in case you think he's strayed too far from his Oklahoma State roots, check out the orange piping on his pullover.

(Stuart Franklin)


Former world No. 1 Adam Scott donned a camel brown sweater on Friday, getting the most out of an underutilized shade.

Former world No. 1 Adam Scott donned a camel brown sweater on Friday, getting the most out of an underutilized shade. play

Former world No. 1 Adam Scott donned a camel brown sweater on Friday, getting the most out of an underutilized shade.

(Stuart Franklin/Getty)


Rory McIlroy was a perfect match for the Open Championship leaderboards on Sunday, opting for a bright yellow shirt. The four-time major champion fired three rounds in the 60s en route to a T4.

Rory McIlroy was a perfect match for the Open Championship leaderboards on Sunday, opting for a bright yellow shirt. The four-time major champion fired three rounds in the 60s en route to a T4. play

Rory McIlroy was a perfect match for the Open Championship leaderboards on Sunday, opting for a bright yellow shirt. The four-time major champion fired three rounds in the 60s en route to a T4.

(Alastair Grant/AP)


Even with the closing of his clothing line back in March, Ian Poulter still knows how to put together an outfit.

Even with the closing of his clothing line back in March, Ian Poulter still knows how to put together an outfit. play

Even with the closing of his clothing line back in March, Ian Poulter still knows how to put together an outfit.

(Peter Morrison/AP)


Runner-up Matt Kuchar wore a blue vest for much of the final round, but while Jordan Spieth took nearly 30 minutes to play a shot on the 13th hole, the 39-year-old got cold and broke out his striped sweater.

Runner-up Matt Kuchar wore a blue vest for much of the final round, but while Jordan Spieth took nearly 30 minutes to play a shot on the 13th hole, the 39-year-old got cold and broke out his striped sweater. play

Runner-up Matt Kuchar wore a blue vest for much of the final round, but while Jordan Spieth took nearly 30 minutes to play a shot on the 13th hole, the 39-year-old got cold and broke out his striped sweater.

(Charlie Petersen/Getty)


Now check out who made this year's list of Most Dominant Athletes.

Now, check out the athletes that rule the world... play

Now, check out the athletes that rule the world...

(Al Bello/Getty; Jason Miller/Getty; Chris Coduto/Getty; Elsa/Getty; Skye Gould/Business Insider)

The 50 most dominant athletes alive



Top 3

1 Sports Jordan Spieth won the British Open after his caddie saved him...bullet
2 Sports Billionaire investor Chris Sacca told an amazing story about...bullet
3 Sports Olympique Marseille used a fake story about HIV to sign one...bullet

Sports

null
Sports Jordan Spieth wins The Open after surviving a near-disaster and staging an epic comeback
null
Sports Katie Ledecky had to wait at the finish line for 97 seconds before the last-place swimmer finished a World Championships race
null
Sports NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into training camp
kyrie irving
Sports Explosive report details how Kyrie Irving grew resentful of playing second fiddle to LeBron James