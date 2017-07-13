Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The best dressed athletes at ESPN The Magazine's 'Body Issue' party

Sports The best dressed athletes at ESPN The Magazine's 'Body Issue' party

  • Published:

A day before the ESPYs, ESPN invited a bunch of athletes and other Hollywood royalty to party in honor of ESPN The Magazine's most artful summer issue

A.J. Andrews. play

A.J. Andrews.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Wednesday night, the Staples Center will host the 25th annual ESPY awards, celebrating the best that sports have to offer, both in terms of plays on the field play and good deeds done off the court.

In anticipation of the event, ESPN The Magazine hosted their "Body Issue" party on Tuesday night, allowing some of those that will be participating in the awards an extra day to go out and show off their best looks.

While some athletes were dressed to the nines, others wore outfits that kept them comfortable in their skin and on the red carpet. Everyone looked great in their own way, except for Julian Edelman, who could've stood to button another button or two on his shirt.

Below you can find some of our favorite looks from the ESPN "Body Issue" red carpet.

Body Issue cover star Ezekiel Elliot went for a more casual look, but included a jacket that guys everywhere will be looking to add to their fall wardrobes.

Body Issue cover star Ezekiel Elliot went for a more casual look, but included a jacket that guys everywhere will be looking to add to their fall wardrobes. play

Body Issue cover star Ezekiel Elliot went for a more casual look, but included a jacket that guys everywhere will be looking to add to their fall wardrobes.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Paralympian Swimmer Victoria Arlen and anchor Lindsay Czarniak were both more than ready for the runway, two of the best-dressed women of the night.

Paralympian Swimmer Victoria Arlen and anchor Lindsay Czarniak were both more than ready for the runway, two of the best-dressed women of the night. play

Paralympian Swimmer Victoria Arlen and anchor Lindsay Czarniak were both more than ready for the runway, two of the best-dressed women of the night.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Nick Young arrived on the red carpet with as much swag as his nickname implies.

Nick Young arrived on the red carpet with as much swag as his nickname implies. play

Nick Young arrived on the red carpet with as much swag as his nickname implies.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike looked stunning. She'll be accepting the Capital One Cup on Stanford's behalf on Wednesday night.

2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike looked stunning. She'll be accepting the Capital One Cup on Stanford's behalf on Wednesday night. play

2016 WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike looked stunning. She'll be accepting the Capital One Cup on Stanford's behalf on Wednesday night.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


New England Patriots James White and Dion Lewis both looked simple and clean, though they decided against adding their Super Bowl rings to their outfits.

New England Patriots James White and Dion Lewis both looked simple and clean, though they decided against adding their Super Bowl rings to their outfits. play

New England Patriots James White and Dion Lewis both looked simple and clean, though they decided against adding their Super Bowl rings to their outfits.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Steve Serio was all smiles after helping to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio last year.

Steve Serio was all smiles after helping to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio last year. play

Steve Serio was all smiles after helping to lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio last year.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Pro golfer and fitness model Chelsea Lynn Pezzola was arm in arm with 'Bachelor' alum Chase McNary.

Pro golfer and fitness model Chelsea Lynn Pezzola was arm in arm with 'Bachelor' alum Chase McNary. play

Pro golfer and fitness model Chelsea Lynn Pezzola was arm in arm with 'Bachelor' alum Chase McNary.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Figure skaters Ashley Wagner and Adam Rippon might've rocked the boldest style choices of the night, wearing them with the same confidence they take to the ice.

Figure skaters Ashley Wagner and Adam Rippon might've rocked the boldest style choices of the night, wearing them with the same confidence they take to the ice. play

Figure skaters Ashley Wagner and Adam Rippon might've rocked the boldest style choices of the night, wearing them with the same confidence they take to the ice.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Lindsey Vonn's bold look stood out from the crowd.

Lindsey Vonn's bold look stood out from the crowd. play

Lindsey Vonn's bold look stood out from the crowd.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Former Air Force Sergeant Israel Del Toro will be receiving the Pat Tillman Award for service on Wednesday night.

Former Air Force Sergeant Israel Del Toro will be receiving the Pat Tillman Award for service on Wednesday night. play

Former Air Force Sergeant Israel Del Toro will be receiving the Pat Tillman Award for service on Wednesday night.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Mercedes Lewis had either the best or worst look of the night, depending on how bold you like your fashion choices.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Mercedes Lewis had either the best or worst look of the night, depending on how bold you like your fashion choices. play

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Mercedes Lewis had either the best or worst look of the night, depending on how bold you like your fashion choices.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


AJ Andrews, the first woman to be awarded a Gold Glove, was another of the best-dressed of the night.

AJ Andrews, the first woman to be awarded a Gold Glove, was another of the best-dressed of the night. play

AJ Andrews, the first woman to be awarded a Gold Glove, was another of the best-dressed of the night.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


DeAndre Jordan had one of the best smiles of the night, showing off a suit that fit perfectly on his almost seven foot frame.

DeAndre Jordan had one of the best smiles of the night, showing off a suit that fit perfectly on his almost seven foot frame. play

DeAndre Jordan had one of the best smiles of the night, showing off a suit that fit perfectly on his almost seven foot frame.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Broncos pro-bowler Chris Harris Jr. dressed down for the evening, but had some of the best shoes of the night.

Broncos pro-bowler Chris Harris Jr. dressed down for the evening, but had some of the best shoes of the night. play

Broncos pro-bowler Chris Harris Jr. dressed down for the evening, but had some of the best shoes of the night.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


And while Julian Edelman looked good and was rightfully proud of his spread in the Body Issue, but really could've buttoned another button to help keep the look together.

And while Julian Edelman looked good and was rightfully proud of his spread in the Body Issue, but really could've buttoned another button to help keep the look together. play

And while Julian Edelman looked good and was rightfully proud of his spread in the Body Issue, but really could've buttoned another button to help keep the look together.

(John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)


Now check out all the amazing covers from the 2017 Body Issue

Now check out all the amazing covers from the 2017 Body Issue play

Now check out all the amazing covers from the 2017 Body Issue

(Kwaku Alston/ESPN the Magazine)

Presenting this year's ESPN 'Body Issue' covers



Top 3

1 Sports 'I never touched it': Serena Williams tried to deposit her first...bullet
2 Sports LeBron James explained why he left $14 million on the table...bullet
3 Sport Manchester city agrees-in-principle to Iheanacho's move to...bullet

Sports

Sports CoD_07 12 17
Sports More people watched the Home Run Derby than the NBA All-Star Game or NFL Pro Bowl
null
Sports The NBA has made a change that will fix one of the fans' biggest gripes about the games
The Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc with SRAM eTap and ZIPP 454 NSW wheels.
Sports The most technologically advanced bike at the Tour de France is made by a German company that's coming to America and sells direct online only — and it could give veterans Trek and Specialized a run for their money
null
Sports The Atlanta Falcons' new stadium will sell food and beer at unbelievably low prices