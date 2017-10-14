Sports :  The best bets from this Saturday's college football slate

With each week of the college football season we learn a bit more about what we can expect come December and January.

Alabama and Clemson are still the two best teams in the country, but a fierce battle will determine the final two spots in the playoff, and right now both are still very much up for grabs.

With each week we also learn a bit more about who we should and shouldn't be betting on for the rest of the year.

Whether you were burnt by Florida one too many times or have grown weary of taking big favorites to cover after Oklahoma lost outright to Iowa State when they were 30 point dogs, each bit of information can help you moving forward for the (hopefully) small price of a lost bet.

Last week, we returned to our winning ways with a neatly profitable 4-3 record against the spread. This weekend we'll look to keep that trend going and start making some real money on the season.

Below are our best bets for this Saturday's college footbal slate. All lines come courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

LAST WEEK: 4-3

OVERALL: 22-20

Ole Miss (-3.5) over Vanderbilt

Ole Miss is reeling after three straight road losses including consecutive shellackings at the hands of Alabama and Auburn. But this week they return home to play an up-and-down Vanderbilt team. Look for the Rebels to right the ship and show their home crowd that they're better than the last two weeks have shown.

Purdue (+17.5) over Wisconsin

Purdue has an offense you can't take your eyes off of and will be one of the best tests this Wisconsin team has faced all season. Whenever there's an offense I love getting two touchdowns and change, it's a tough deal to turn down. The Boilermakers were winners for us last Saturday, let's see if they can keep up the success.

Arkansas (+31.5) over Alabama

It's always scary to take a team heading to Alabama to cover, but once again, this just feels like too many points to spot to a competent team like Arkansas. All you need is a few scores to make this line look easy.

LSU (+7) over Auburn

I had Auburn in this game as easy money until I saw that they're currently getting 85% of bets according to SportsInsights. It's a trap! LSU are home dogs getting a touchdown against an Auburn coming off two home wins. Before the season, Vegas had LSU favored by seven in this spot – take that 14 point swing to the bank.

Texas A&M (+3) over Florida

The Aggies kept things relatively close against Alabama last weekend and has a dynamic offense that I can see giving the Gators some trouble. Florida meanwhile, has been the most unreliable team I've watched all season.

UCLA (-2) over Arizona

Arizona is coming off of a big win against Colorado last week and might not be able to get up for this one against the Bruins. But more than anything, I just can't quit Josh Rosen.

Texas (+9) over Oklahoma

The Red River Rivalry is always a must-see game on the college football schedule. This year, the Sooners are coming off an embarrassing loss to Iowa State, and will be looking to bounce back. But with a nine point line, gamblers should look to betting the underdog — the Texas Longhorns have proven they can keep pace with the upper-crust of college football, and this is the biggest game of their season.

LAST WEEK: 4-3

OVERALL: 22-20

Now check out all of our best bets for the NFL this week