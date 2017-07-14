Sports :  The best and worst dressed athletes and celebrities at the 2017 ESPYs

On Wednesday night, the Staples Center hosted the 25th annual ESPY awards, celebrating the world of sports.

Athletes and actors alike were dressed to the nines, for the red carpet. While some opted for tuxes adhering to a black tie dress code, others threw caution to the wind and brought their boldest evening looks out of the closet.

As the night went on to honor the best teams, plays, and athletes of the sporting world, here we honor their outfits.

Below you can find some of our favorite looks from the ESPYs red carpet.

Steph and Ayesha Curry looked great with the Warriors star wearing an all-black tux. Fresh off another NBA Championship, the Warriors added an ESPY for Outstanding Team to their trophy case.

New England Patriots Trey Flowers and Dion Lewis looked extremely sharp in their bolder tuxes, and added a bit of shine to their outfits by wearing their Super Bowl rings to the event.

Winner of the ESPY for Best Female Athlete Simone Biles was absolutely superb in her one-shoulder dress, showing off her Olympic tattoo for the cameras.

Mike Conley Jr. had one of the boldest outfits of the red carpet, with his patterned suit, sunglasses, and shoes all catching eyes. His wife Mary Conley went with a much more understated look that looked gorgeous.

Joel Embiid brought his signature idiosyncratic nature to the show, and his outfit did not disappoint fans of his active online persona.

It wasn't all athletes at the ESPYs — actors Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen showed up together and both looked absolutely dapper.

D'Angelo Russell is heading to Brooklyn but his outfit looked like it was ready to go for fashion week in Manhattan if necessary.

Fitness instructors Denise Austin and Katie Austin showed off some leg and some girl power on the red carpet.

Professional wrestling power couple John Cena and Nikki Bella were both camera-ready, with Bella showing off her impressive physique.

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols looked stunning in a simple but elegant dress.

Seahawks corner Richard Sherman also brought his style and smile to the ESPYs, as he wore a silver jacket that held your eye without being aggressive in design.

Always one to be noticed for his fashion, Russell Westbrook strode the red carpet with his buttons undone and his drawstring out. Whether or not he pulled it off depends on who you ask.

Nerlens Noel was another of the bolder men at the ESPYs as he rocked a two-color ensemble that helped him truly stand out.

Actor Michael Turchin and singer Lance Bass looked fabulous in their standout tuxes.

Michael Phelps, winner of the ESPY for Best Male U.S. Olympian, and former Miss California Nicole Phelps, played their fashion choices fairly safe, and looked great doing it.

Gabby Douglas, another member of the iconic 2016 Women's Gymnastics team, had one of the most riveting dresses of the evening.

Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi rocked a high risk, high reward outfit that you can decide on for yourself. Regardless of where you land it's clear round sunglasses are very in for guys right now.

