Sports :  The Bears ran the most exciting trick play of the season — and they had been sitting on it since training camp

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Bears' two-point conversion play featured two hand-offs and a shovel pass that completely fooled the Vikings defense.

(NFL/YouTube)
The Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 20-17, on Monday night, but they did come away with one of the better highlights of the NFL season.

After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring the game to 17-15, the Bears decided to go two points.

What followed was an awesome trick play that featured two hand-offs and a shovel pass that completely fooled the defense.

Here's the play:

According to The Chicago Sun Times' Patrick Finley, the Bears have practiced the play since training camp and have been sitting on it since.

Defenses will likely now be on alert for the play, but it was nonetheless a fun moment that caught plenty of people by surprise.

