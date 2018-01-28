Sports :  The 62 most mesmerizing photos from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi

news

Every two years, the Olympics takes over the world for two weeks and produces incredible moments and photos.

We are now just days from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, so let's take a look back at the Sochi Olympics.

Sochi was a beautiful background for some amazing sports photography. From skiers flying high, to skaters contorting their bodies, these are the most mesmerizing photos from the Winter Games.

This post was originally published in 2014 and has been updated.

A stampede of cross country skiers at the 30 km mass start.

Cross country skiers compete in the 30 km race.

Sochi staff cheers for the snowboarding slalom.

Gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova skates with flags during the skating gala.

American Mikaela Shiffrin, 18, wins gold under the lights.

A human American flag jumps in front of the cauldron.

A pop of color on a beautiful backdrop during the women's ski cross finals.

Sweden's women's hockey team huddles.

American skier Analisa Drew crashes on the halfpipe.

Katrien Aerts of Belgium competes in the ski halfpipe.

Skiers go head to head in the ski cross finals.

Jason Lamy-Chappuis of France jumps into the fog.

Olga Graf and Shiho Ishizawa's reflections are seen in the ice during the 5,000 meter speed skating race.

Adelina Sotnikova of Russia flies over the ice.

Amelie Kober of Germany gets lost in snow.

Russian Alena Zavarzina competes in the women's parallel giant slalom event.

The snowboard cross event goes on in the fog.

It's finally snowing in Sochi.

A tilt shift photo makes biathlon competitors look like figurines.

Dense fog cancels several events on Monday

A biathlon competitor practices on the range in the fog.

Guangpu Qi of China soars over the fog in practice.

Zhongqing Liu of China competes in freestyle skiing.

The mountains reflect in Vladamir Putin's sunglasses.

Spectators watch the first rounds of bobsleigh.

Athletes compete in the women's snowboard cross semi-finals.

Canadian ski jumper Dusty Korek flies through the foggy skies.

Speedskaters on the short track skate in perfect unison.

Athletes play a little soccer to warm up.

Two stray dogs fight outside Sochi's media center.

Ice flies during a collision in the Czech Republic-Latvia hockey game.

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway prepares for a run.

Lydia Lassila of Australia competes in the aerials event.

Freestyle skier Emily Cook of the U.S. practicing before the aerials event.

A worker climbs atop the Bolshoi Dome, Sochi's hockey arena.

American Bobby Brown competes in the slopestyle ski event.

The Olympic Cauldron burns in the moonlight.

A multiple exposure photo of Alexei Almoukov of Australia competing in the biathlon.

Dominik Windisch of Italy competes in the biathlon as the sun rises.

Torger Nergaard of the Norwegian curling team.

Akito Watabe and Eric Frenzel round a bend in the Nordic combined cross country race.

A line of judges watch the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill and 10km cross country.

Skier Lisa Zimmermann of Germany floats through the clouds during slopestyle qualifications.

Ski jumper Lea Lemare of France competes in the first ever women's ski jumping Olympic event.

Skier Katie Summerhayes of Great Britain shows off her patriotic mouth guard.

Shaun White's snowboard bends as he falls during his first run of the halfpipe finals.

Angelina Golikova of Russia races in the 500m speed skating race.

Skier trains before the women's biathlon 10k.

Florence Schelling lets in a goal for the U.S. hockey team.

Great Britain's curling team in action during qualification rounds.

Sam Hall of Austria flips through the night sky during the ski moguls qualification.

Speed skater Irene Wurst of the Netherlands skates to gold.

﻿A crowd watches Christopher Mazdzer of the U.S. during the luge singles competition.

A skier flies through the air during a practice run.

Gabriela Soukalova of Czech Republic races in the 7.5 km cross country sprint.

The ski jumping hill reflects in Spela Gogelj of Slovenia's goggles.

﻿Yuki Nakajima of Japan competes in the 7.5 km sprint.﻿

The U.S. women's hockey team huddles at the goal.

Yulia Lipnitskaya contorts her body in the team portion of the figure skating competition.

Medal winners collapse at the end of the 7.5 km classic + 7.5 km free cross country race.

Yuki Kadono of Japan soars in the slopestyle finals.

Ski jumper Simon Ammann of Switzerland takes off.

