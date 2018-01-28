Sports :  The 62 most mesmerizing photos from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi

news
Every two years, the Olympics takes over the world for two weeks and produces incredible moments and photos.
We are now just days from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, so let's take a look back at the Sochi Olympics.
Sochi was a beautiful background for some amazing sports photography. From skiers flying high, to skaters contorting their bodies, these are the most mesmerizing photos from the Winter Games.
This post was originally published in 2014 and has been updated.
Now check out the career of one of America's biggest Winter Olympics stars (REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)
A stampede of cross country skiers at the 30 km mass start.
A stampede of cross country skiers at the 30 km mass start. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
Cross country skiers compete in the 30 km race.
Cross country skiers compete in the 30 km race. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Sochi staff cheers for the snowboarding slalom.
Sochi staff cheers for the snowboarding slalom. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova skates with flags during the skating gala.
Gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova skates with flags during the skating gala. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
American Mikaela Shiffrin, 18, wins gold under the lights.
American Mikaela Shiffrin, 18, wins gold under the lights. (REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)
A human American flag jumps in front of the cauldron.
A human American flag jumps in front of the cauldron. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
A pop of color on a beautiful backdrop during the women's ski cross finals.
A pop of color on a beautiful backdrop during the women's ski cross finals. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Sweden's women's hockey team huddles.
Sweden's women's hockey team huddles. (Getty Images)
American skier Analisa Drew crashes on the halfpipe.
American skier Analisa Drew crashes on the halfpipe. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Katrien Aerts of Belgium competes in the ski halfpipe.
Katrien Aerts of Belgium competes in the ski halfpipe. (Streeter Locka/Gety Images)
Skiers go head to head in the ski cross finals.
Skiers go head to head in the ski cross finals. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
Jason Lamy-Chappuis of France jumps into the fog.
Jason Lamy-Chappuis of France jumps into the fog. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Olga Graf and Shiho Ishizawa's reflections are seen in the ice during the 5,000 meter speed skating race.
Olga Graf and Shiho Ishizawa's reflections are seen in the ice during the 5,000 meter speed skating race. (REUTERS/Phil Noble)
Adelina Sotnikova of Russia flies over the ice.
Adelina Sotnikova of Russia flies over the ice. (REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk)
Amelie Kober of Germany gets lost in snow.
Amelie Kober of Germany gets lost in snow. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Russian Alena Zavarzina competes in the women's parallel giant slalom event.
Russian Alena Zavarzina competes in the women's parallel giant slalom event. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The snowboard cross event goes on in the fog.
The snowboard cross event goes on in the fog. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
It's finally snowing in Sochi.
It's finally snowing in Sochi. (Getty Images)
A tilt shift photo makes biathlon competitors look like figurines.
A tilt shift photo makes biathlon competitors look like figurines. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Dense fog cancels several events on Monday
Dense fog cancels several events on Monday (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
A biathlon competitor practices on the range in the fog.
A biathlon competitor practices on the range in the fog. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Guangpu Qi of China soars over the fog in practice.
Guangpu Qi of China soars over the fog in practice. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Zhongqing Liu of China competes in freestyle skiing.
Zhongqing Liu of China competes in freestyle skiing. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
The mountains reflect in Vladamir Putin's sunglasses.
The mountains reflect in Vladamir Putin's sunglasses. (REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin)
Spectators watch the first rounds of bobsleigh.
Spectators watch the first rounds of bobsleigh. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
Athletes compete in the women's snowboard cross semi-finals.
Athletes compete in the women's snowboard cross semi-finals. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Canadian ski jumper Dusty Korek flies through the foggy skies.
Canadian ski jumper Dusty Korek flies through the foggy skies. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Speedskaters on the short track skate in perfect unison.
Speedskaters on the short track skate in perfect unison. (Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Athletes play a little soccer to warm up.
Athletes play a little soccer to warm up. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Two stray dogs fight outside Sochi's media center.
Two stray dogs fight outside Sochi's media center. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Ice flies during a collision in the Czech Republic-Latvia hockey game.
Ice flies during a collision in the Czech Republic-Latvia hockey game. (Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway prepares for a run.
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway prepares for a run. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Lydia Lassila of Australia competes in the aerials event.
Lydia Lassila of Australia competes in the aerials event. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Freestyle skier Emily Cook of the U.S. practicing before the aerials event.
Freestyle skier Emily Cook of the U.S. practicing before the aerials event. (Emily Cook/Getty Images)
A worker climbs atop the Bolshoi Dome, Sochi's hockey arena.
A worker climbs atop the Bolshoi Dome, Sochi's hockey arena. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)
American Bobby Brown competes in the slopestyle ski event.
American Bobby Brown competes in the slopestyle ski event. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Olympic Cauldron burns in the moonlight.
The Olympic Cauldron burns in the moonlight. (Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
A multiple exposure photo of Alexei Almoukov of Australia competing in the biathlon.
A multiple exposure photo of Alexei Almoukov of Australia competing in the biathlon. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Dominik Windisch of Italy competes in the biathlon as the sun rises.
Dominik Windisch of Italy competes in the biathlon as the sun rises. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Torger Nergaard of the Norwegian curling team.
(Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Akito Watabe and Eric Frenzel round a bend in the Nordic combined cross country race.
Akito Watabe and Eric Frenzel round a bend in the Nordic combined cross country race. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
A line of judges watch the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill and 10km cross country.
A line of judges watch the Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill and 10km cross country. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Skier Lisa Zimmermann of Germany floats through the clouds during slopestyle qualifications.
Skier Lisa Zimmermann of Germany floats through the clouds during slopestyle qualifications. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
Ski jumper Lea Lemare of France competes in the first ever women's ski jumping Olympic event.
Ski jumper Lea Lemare of France competes in the first ever women's ski jumping Olympic event. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Skier Katie Summerhayes of Great Britain shows off her patriotic mouth guard.
Skier Katie Summerhayes of Great Britain shows off her patriotic mouth guard. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Shaun White's snowboard bends as he falls during his first run of the halfpipe finals.
Shaun White's snowboard bends as he falls during his first run of the halfpipe finals. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Angelina Golikova of Russia races in the 500m speed skating race.
Angelina Golikova of Russia races in the 500m speed skating race. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Skier trains before the women's biathlon 10k.
Skier trains before the women's biathlon 10k. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Florence Schelling lets in a goal for the U.S. hockey team.
Florence Schelling lets in a goal for the U.S. hockey team. (Getty Images)
Great Britain's curling team in action during qualification rounds.
Great Britain's curling team in action during qualification rounds. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Sam Hall of Austria flips through the night sky during the ski moguls qualification.
Sam Hall of Austria flips through the night sky during the ski moguls qualification. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Speed skater Irene Wurst of the Netherlands skates to gold.
Speed skater Irene Wurst of the Netherlands skates to gold. (REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh)
A crowd watches Christopher Mazdzer of the U.S. during the luge singles competition.
A crowd watches Christopher Mazdzer of the U.S. during the luge singles competition. (Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
A skier flies through the air during a practice run.
A skier flies through the air during a practice run. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Gabriela Soukalova of Czech Republic races in the 7.5 km cross country sprint.
Gabriela Soukalova of Czech Republic races in the 7.5 km cross country sprint. (Adam Pretty/Staff)
The ski jumping hill reflects in Spela Gogelj of Slovenia's goggles.
The ski jumping hill reflects in Spela Gogelj of Slovenia's goggles. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Yuki Nakajima of Japan competes in the 7.5 km sprint.
Yuki Nakajima of Japan competes in the 7.5 km sprint. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
The U.S. women's hockey team huddles at the goal.
The U.S. women's hockey team huddles at the goal. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Yulia Lipnitskaya contorts her body in the team portion of the figure skating competition.
Yulia Lipnitskaya contorts her body in the team portion of the figure skating competition. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Medal winners collapse at the end of the 7.5 km classic + 7.5 km free cross country race.
Medal winners collapse at the end of the 7.5 km classic + 7.5 km free cross country race. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Yuki Kadono of Japan soars in the slopestyle finals.
Yuki Kadono of Japan soars in the slopestyle finals. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Ski jumper Simon Ammann of Switzerland takes off.
Ski jumper Simon Ammann of Switzerland takes off. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Now check out the career of one of America's biggest Winter Olympics stars (Giovanni Auletta/AP Images)