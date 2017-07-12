Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The 3 plays from the MLB All-Star Game that everybody will be talking about

Sports The 3 plays from the MLB All-Star Game that everybody will be talking about

  • Published:

Wednesday's top plays are the Bryce Harper hair-flip, the Robinson Cano home run, and the Nelson Cruz photo with Joe West.

Snapshot_20170711_210219 play

Snapshot_20170711_210219

(Fox)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Good morning! The American League beat the National League 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday. Here are the plays everybody will be talking about:

Bryce Harper made a nice catch and an even nice hair-flip. There wasn't a lot of action early in the game, but Harper and his hair provided one highlight in the second inning. Harper robbed Salvador Perez to end the second inning, but it was the dismount that most people noticed, as Harper flipped his hair back after the catch.

Nelson Cruz stopped the came to take a pic with umpire Joe West. Baseball often gets accused of spending too much time in the past. Well, there is nothing more 2017 than making thousands of people wait for something while you take a pic with somebody (0:14 mark of this video).

And here was the result:

Robinson Cano won the game in the 10th. Cano hit the first extra-inning home run in an MLB All-Star game in 50 years, as he led off the top of the tenth inning with a solo shot off of Wade Davis. The home run gave the AL a 2-1 lead and they would go on to win.

Top 3

1 Sports LeBron James explained why he left $14 million on the table with...bullet
2 Sports James Harden signs the richest extension in NBA history and...bullet
3 Sport Manchester city agrees-in-principle to Iheanacho's move to...bullet

Sports

Sports CoD 7 06 17
Sports MLB teams spend a shocking amount of money on injured players
null
Sports Atlanta Hawks CEO to pay for wedding of couple that met at team's Tinder-themed 'Swipe Right Night'
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather LA press conference
Sports Conor McGregor wore a custom suit to the Mayweather press conference with a vulgar message sewn into it
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather did some verbal sparring on Tuesday.
Sports Conor McGregor brings super-fight to life with cutting trash talk about Floyd Mayweather's taxes, size, and boxing style