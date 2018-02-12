Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The 25 best photos of the Winter Olympics so far

The 25 best photos of the Winter Olympics so far

At each Olympics, the emotions and spectacles of the games produce some incredible images.

(Al Bello/Getty)
The reasons the Olympics enthrall viewers — the atmosphere, the joy of winning, the agony of defeat, the spectacle of sport — are the same reasons they produce some of the best photos.

The Winter Olympics are underway, and although we're only a few days in, already photographers have captured some stunning images from the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Though there's too many great photos to count, we used Getty to compile some of our favorites so far.

Take a look below.

Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do.

(Cameron Spencer/Getty)


Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is.

(Adam Pretty/Getty)


But winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard.

(Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty)

Read more: 17-year-old Red Gerard wins the US's first gold medal of the Winter Olympics



The luge is one of the loneliest sports.

(Al Bello/Getty)


Yet it, too, is rewarding, as Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed while winning bronze in the luge.

(Adam Pretty/Getty)


The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty)

Read more: All eyes are on the fierce and creepy chants of the North Korean cheer squad at the Winter Olympics (and they'll go to prison if they do anything wrong)



The joint Korean hockey team is organized.

(Jamie Squire/Getty)


Pita Taufatofua is back — and he's still shirtless!

(Getty Images)

Read more: The Tongan flag bearer is back for the Winter Olympics — and he went shirtless at the Opening ceremonies again



Have you heard it's cold in Pyeongchang?

(Matthias Hangst/Getty)


And the conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult.

(Al Bello/Getty)

Read more: The windy conditions at Pyeongchang are wreaking havoc on the Olympics



Falling hurts, as Japan's Sho Endo learned.

(David Ramos/Getty)


Crashes are a common sight in speed skating.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty)


And they can be intense...

(Jamie Squire/Getty)


Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty)

Read more: 24-year-old US figure skater goes nuts after nailing a trick no other American woman has ever landed in the Olympics



Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it's not that easy.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty)

Read more: Olympic curlers are pushing back on the most commonly held belief about their sport — that it's easy



There's nothing like winning.

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)


A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air.

(Lars Baron/Getty)


We could look at ski jumping photos all day.

(Clive Mason/Getty)


Canada's Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe.

(David Ramos/Getty)


You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance.

(Robert Cianflone/Getty)


Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out.

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)


Snowboarders get serious air.

(Cameron Spencer/Getty)


Everyone appreciates good sportsmanship.

(Harry How/Getty)


Poland's Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge.

(Adam Pretty/Getty)


The games have already been great, and we're just getting started...

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)


Now, check out photos from the very first Winter Olympics...

(1924 Official Olympic Report)

Incredible photos of the small French commune that held the first Winter Olympics >





