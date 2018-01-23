Sports :  The 20 richest football clubs in the world

news

Financial services firm Deloitte has once again released its Football Money League, charting the massive revenues of Europe's biggest football clubs.

The English Premier League dominates Deloitte's ranking with 10 clubs in the top 20 list, the most from one single league since records began.

The financial power of English clubs was largely thanks to Premier League contracts worth in excess of £8 billion over three years.

However, clubs from the Ligue 1 in France, La Liga in Spain, and Germany's Bundesliga all competed for the top spot, along with one of the very best from England.

According to Deloitte, this year's battle for first place was "the closest in Money League history" with only £1.5 million separating the club in first place from the club in second place.

Scroll down to see who the top performers are this year.

20. Everton FC — €199.2 million (£171.2 million or $244 milllion). Massive broadcast revenue of £130.5 million played a large part in Everton's total earnings last year. However, its big training ground sponsorship deal with USM Holdings added a hefty chunk to its commercial earnings.

19. Napoli — €200.7 million (£172.5 million or $245.6 million). Last season, Napoli finished third in Serie A and reached the Round of 16 in the Champions League. That European adventure caused an uptake in revenue. Deloitte, though, hints that the best is yet to come. This is because the club currently leads the Italian league and may win the Serie A for the first time since 1990.

18. Southampton FC — €212.1 million (£182.3 million or $259.9 million). This is Southampton's first ever appearance in the Money League and it is largely because of broadcasting revenue, which accounts for £143 million of the club's total revenue. The club is also two years into its three-year shirt deal with key sponsor Virgin Media.

17. West Ham United — €213.3 million (£183.3 million or $261.3 million). West Ham's move to the London Stadium has caused an uptake in matchday revenue, yet it is the increase in broadcast revenue that has seen the Hammers move up one place from its 17th rank last year.

16. Schalke 04 — €230.2 million (£197.8 million or $282.1 million). Around three quarters of Schalke's revenue is because of broadcast deals and commercial revenue. Though the club is one of Germany's wealthiest and most stable, its place in the Money League is under threat because of its absence from UEFA competitions this season.

15. Inter Milan — €262.1 million (£225.2 million or $321.2 million). Inter's owners, Suning Commerce Group, has overseen an increase in commercial revenue to £111.8 million — 137% up on the year before.

14. Leicester City — €271.1 million (£233 million or $332.2 million). Leicester City gatecrashed the Money League last season when it ranked 20th. It has risen to 14th because it has now tasted TV income from participation in the Champions League. Deloitte says the key to further inclusion on its lists will be regular top 10 finishes in the Premier League.

13. Atlético Madrid — €272.5 million (£234.2 million or $333.9 million). Overall revenue posted by Atlético last year was a club record. Much of this was because of booming commercial deals and TV income. The club's move to Wanda Metropolitano stadium, a 68,000-capacity ground, "should deliver increased matchday and commercial revenue," according to Deloitte.

12. Borussia Dortmund — €332.6 million (£285.8 million or $407.4 million). Dortmund secured blue chip sponsorship with drinks firm Coca Cola and German airline Eurowings. The club's successful return to Europe's elite, the Champions League, saw revenues boosted by £43 million but Deloitte says that the new broadcast arrangement in Germany means there will be "further opportunity for broadcast revenue growth" next year.

11. Tottenham Hotspur — €355.6 million (£305.6 million or $435.5 million). Tottenham placed second in the Premier League last season and its run in the Champions League this season has caused a financial windfall. Broadcast revenue alone increased to £77.8 million.

10. Juventus — €405.7 million (£348.6 million or $496.9 million). Juventus made its second Champions League final appearance in three years last season. It also won Serie A, the Italian championship, for a sixth time in a row — a national record. Though Juventus is the highest-ranking member from Italy, Deloitte says it may struggle in years to come as broadcast deals in Italy are considerably lower than in England.

9. Liverpool FC — €424.2 million (£364.5 million or $519.5 million). Liverpool posted record overall revenue last year. Broadcast income rose because of a new TV deal but Deloitte says the future is even brighter for Jurgen Klopp's side, adding: "Successful performance on the pitch, together with commercial growth and increased matchday revenue, could see [Liverpool] into a higher position this time next year."

8. Chelsea FC — €428 million (£367.8 million or $524.3 million). Chelsea's ship was steadied somewhat last year as the club won the 2016-2017 Premier League championship. A new sponsorship deal with drinks firm Carabao boosted commercial income to £139.8 million for the year.

7. Paris Saint-Germain — €486.2 million (£417.8 million or $595.4 million). The French team may have lost out on the Ligue 1 title last season, but it certainly flexed its financial muscle that summer as it signed Neymar for a world record transfer fee of £200 million and added Kylian Mbappé on a loan (with a view to buy). Deloitte says that these high profile signings "reflect a clear desire for PSG to regain its superiority in France and ultimately win the Champions League."

6. Arsenal FC — €487.6 million (£419 million or $597.1 million). Arsenal's total revenue was a club record. On the pitch, the club won its third FA Cup in four seasons but the failure to qualify for this season's Champions League tournament could see Arsenal drop down the Deloitte ladder next year.

5. Manchester City — €527.7 million (£453.5 million or $646.2 million). A still developing football and economic powerhouse, Manchester City is now a comfortable top five Deloitte constituent as it features for the second season in a row thanks to broadcast and commercial revenue growth. Pep Guardiola's team is on course for this season's Premier League title so City could rank even higher next season.

4. Bayern Munich — €587.8 million (£505.1 million or $719.8 million). Deloitte says Bayern Munich generates "the most commercial revenue of any football club globally." Last season, commercial revenue accounted for £295.1 million of the club's total revenue. The German team won the Bundesliga championship for the fifth consecutive season but its failure to reach the Champions League semi final impacted its overall revenue.

3. FC Barcelona — €648.3 million (£557.1 million or $793.2 million). Barça recorded record turnover last season but still fell from third to second. It is important to note, though, that transfer income is not factored into Deloitte's ranking so the record-breaking £200 million fee Barcelona received from the sale of Neymar to PSG is not considered.

2. Real Madrid — €674.6 million (£579.7 million or £825.9 million). Real Madrid may be lagging behind Spanish rival FC Barcelona in La Liga but it jumped ahead of the club in the Money League thanks to an increase of £33.32 million in commercial revenue to £259 million. On the pitch, the club could not be more of a success as it became the first team to retain the UEFA Champions League title in its modern format.

1. Manchester United — €676.3 million (£581.2 million or $827.9 million). Manchester United topped the Money League for the second season in a row — the 10th time since records began. United's 12 sponsorship deals and improved broadcasting contracts were key in boosting revenue figures from £515.3 million to £581.2 million. However, Deloitte says "the clinching factor" was securing the UEFA Europa League title in Stockholm.