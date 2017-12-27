Sports :  The 10 best plays of the year in sports from women

news

ESPNW has named the top plays of the year, including moments from Serena Williams, Katie Ledecky, and the jump shot that ended one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

Here are the top plays according to ESPNW, via ESPN.

10. Sloane Stephens' match point to win the US Open

9. Maya Moore clinches WNBA championship with a jumper in final 30 seconds of Game 5.

8. Katie Ledecky won the NCAA championship in the 1650-yard freestyle by 21 seconds.

7. Hilary Knight's goal in overtime won the Ice Hockey Women's World Championship for Team USA over Team Canada.

6. Destiny Slocum's overhead heave at the end of the first half for Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

5. Sam Kerr's bicycle kick goal, just one of her record-setting 17 goals for Sky Blue FC of the NWSL.

4. Shalane Flanagan wins the NYC Marathon, to become the first American woman to win the race in 40 years.

3. The ridiculous high school volleyball save by Autumn Finney.

2. Serena Williams wins the Australian Open while pregnant.

Read more: Serena Williams won the Australian Open while she was 2 months pregnant

1. Buzzer-beater by Morgan William of Mississippi State to beat UConn in the Final Four and end their 111-game winning streak and their streak of four straight national championships.

Read more: How UConn blew their 111-game winning streak and a shot at another championship in 30 seconds

Now check out the best photos from the year in sports.