Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The 10 best plays of the year in sports from women

Sports The 10 best plays of the year in sports from women

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It was an incredible year in sports for women, with some of the biggest names in all sports achieving some incredible feats.

null play

null

(Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

ESPNW has named the top plays of the year, including moments from Serena Williams, Katie Ledecky, and the jump shot that ended one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

Here are the top plays according to ESPNW, via ESPN.

10. Sloane Stephens' match point to win the US Open



9. Maya Moore clinches WNBA championship with a jumper in final 30 seconds of Game 5.



8. Katie Ledecky won the NCAA championship in the 1650-yard freestyle by 21 seconds.



7. Hilary Knight's goal in overtime won the Ice Hockey Women's World Championship for Team USA over Team Canada.



6. Destiny Slocum's overhead heave at the end of the first half for Maryland in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



5. Sam Kerr's bicycle kick goal, just one of her record-setting 17 goals for Sky Blue FC of the NWSL.



4. Shalane Flanagan wins the NYC Marathon, to become the first American woman to win the race in 40 years.



3. The ridiculous high school volleyball save by Autumn Finney.



2. Serena Williams wins the Australian Open while pregnant.

Read more: Serena Williams won the Australian Open while she was 2 months pregnant



1. Buzzer-beater by Morgan William of Mississippi State to beat UConn in the Final Four and end their 111-game winning streak and their streak of four straight national championships.

Read more: How UConn blew their 111-game winning streak and a shot at another championship in 30 seconds



Now check out the best photos from the year in sports.

Now check out the best photos from the year in sports. play

Now check out the best photos from the year in sports.

(Matthias Hangst/Getty)

The best sports photos of 2017



Top 3

1 Sports Suns beat Grizzlies with perfectly executed inbounds alley-oop at...bullet
2 Sports The Patriots bolstered their roster with yet another veteran...bullet
3 Sports Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports Our best bets for every remaining bowl game on the college football schedule
2017 12 27_11 56 36
Sports Tampa Bay Bucs player left a massive $1,000 tip for Applebee's crew working on Christmas Eve
South African bowler Morne Morkel (L) celebrates the dismissal of Zimbabwean batsman Sikandar Raza (R) during the second day of their match in Port Elizabeth on December 27, 2017
Football Hapless Zimbabwe may cut back on Tests, says Heath
BI Graphics_12.27.2017_Sports_CoD
Sports Tom Brady is already making a mockery of the NFL records for 40-year-old quarterbacks