Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Tennis player whose blown-out knee left her crumpled and screaming on Wimbledon court reveals how bad her injury really is

Sports Tennis player whose blown-out knee left her crumpled and screaming on Wimbledon court reveals how bad her injury really is

  • Published:

Bethanie Mattek-Sands posted a video Saturday discussing the aftermath of the scary knee injury she suffered during a second-round Wimbledon match on Thursday.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands collapsed Thursday after dislocating her patella and rupturing her patella tendon during a Wimbledon match. play

Bethanie Mattek-Sands collapsed Thursday after dislocating her patella and rupturing her patella tendon during a Wimbledon match.

(ESPN/Wimbledon)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands posted a video Saturday discussing the aftermath of the scary knee injury she suffered during a second-round Wimbledon match on Thursday.

Mattek-Sands said she dislocated her patella and ruptured her patella tendon, calling the injury "one of the most painful" she's ever had.

"I was in the middle of the match and playing that last point, I was coming to the net and all I remember is hearing this pop in my leg. Everything was kind of slow after that," she said. "Someone told me afterwards that I actually got hit by the ball, and I don't even remember it. I just remember trying to take a step and my leg not being able to hold me and I just went down."

Mattek-Sands crumpled to the ground and immediately screamed for help. Her opponent, Sorana Cirstea, walked over the net and, once she caught a glimpse of Mattek-Sands' knee, quickly began to look for help herself.

"I remember Justin [Sands, her husband] on the court afterwards, just holding my face and just telling me not to look at my leg," Mattek-Sands said in the video, choking up. "And I said, eff you, I already did. It's too late."

Mattek-Sands, who won gold at the Rio Olympics in mixed doubles, said that she will need surgery and will take a break from tennis for a period to recover.

The tennis player is known for her fun personality and often colorful wardrobe and hair. In the video, she thanked fans for their support following her injury.

"The support has been amazing," she said. "I'll get through this."

Here's the full Facebook Live video:

Top 3

1 Sports New video shows Venus Williams was driving 'lawfully' during...bullet
2 Sports Fantastic photo shows height difference between 23rd-ranked...bullet
3 Sports Nigeria drop to 39th in the world and 6th in Africa in latest...bullet

Sports

null
Sports LaVar Ball made an honest confession to Magic Johnson a week before the draft that convinced the Lakers to take Lonzo
null
Sports The incredible life of Roger Federer, the highest-paid tennis player on Earth
Andy Murray
Sports Andy Murray survived an upset bid at Wimbledon with the help of his opponent's mental gaffe on a critical point
Cam Newton, Michael Oher, and Mike Tomlin smile on Carolina Panthers bench
Sports The Carolina Panthers pulled off an impressive Twitter meme that took 3 days to execute