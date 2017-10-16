Sports :  Tarik Cohen throws first career touchdown pass as Chicago pulls off another trick play

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The Chicago Bears have had a good amount of success this year while using a bit of trickery

Tarik Cohen has been one of the most exciting and dynamic rookies of the season and on Sunday, he got to show off another one of his many skills for the Bears.

With three minutes remaining of the first half of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Cohen got the ball in the backfield on a toss from fellow rookie Mitch Trubisky, sprinted to space, and then threw a pass to tight end Zach Miller in the end zone for the touchdown.

You can watch the impressive play below.

The play would end up being a crucial one for the Bears, who needed every point they could get to scrape their way to a 27-24 win over the Ravens in overtime.

Cohen is the third Bears player to throw his first career touchdown in the past two weeks, joining Trubisky and punter Pat O'Donnell who both threw for scores last week against the Vikings.

The touchdown pass also lead many on Twitter to make the same joke about the Bears quarterback depth chart at Mike Glennon's expense.

The Bears have shown themselves adept at pulling off trick plays to score, including one of the best plays of the season last week against the Vikings for a successful two-point conversion.

With Cohen's across-the-board talent and Chicago's creative play-calling, don't be surprised if you see another throw or two out of the young running back before the season is over.

