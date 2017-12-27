Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports Tampa Bay Bucs player left a massive $1,000 tip for Applebee's crew working on Christmas Eve

Even the person washing dishes received a share.

  • A Tampa Bay Buccaneers player stopped at a local Applebee's for a late-night meal on Christmas Eve after playing in Charlotte earlier in the day.
  • Defensive tackle Sealver Siliga asked the manager how many people were working, he left a $1,000 tip, $100 for each employee.
Christmas came a few hours early at one Applebee's restaurant in Tampa, Florida.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned from Charlotte on Christmas Eve, Bucs defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and three friends stopped at a local Applebee's for a late-night meal. After dining, Siliga left a massive $1,000 tip on a $250 tab, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

"Siliga had just gotten in from Charlotte and was eating with three of his friends at the bar area," Laine wrote on ESPN. "When they received their bill at 10:30 p.m., Siliga asked the manager how many people were still working. When he learned that there were 10 of them, he informed the manager that he wanted them to split the tip evenly among everyone."

One of the servers told WFLA that it was a slow night and that the money was divided evenly among all ten employees that were on the clock, including the person washing dishes.

"It was a really slow night," server Ryan Preston said. "I think I had maybe six or seven tables total."

A photo of the tip can be seen at TMZ sports.

