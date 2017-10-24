Sports :  Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr shares the secret behind Nigeria's qualification for 2018 World Cup

Coach of Nigeria’s football team, Gernot Rohr, says it's a good mix of youth and experience in the Super Eagles team that helped the country secure a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

This disclosure was made during an interview with L'Équipe, a French sport daily newspaper. Rohr further stated that the quality of players and the right mix of young talents and experience of the old team members helped the team.

“It's thanks to the quality of the players. There are some at a very high level. We found the right mix, the good mix of youth and experience,” Rohr told L'Equipe.

“A group was formed about fifteen months ago, to which we decided to integrate a lot of young people. Players who are already in big clubs for some, like Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) and others.”

“With these new and some old, we built a team that led the way, which was very effective during the playoffs,” the Franco-German tactician continued.

The Super Eagles’ qualification to the next year’s World Cup final are considered a great achievement by football administrators and soccer lovers in the country, this is because Nigeria has failed to make it to the last two African Cup of Nations.

The youngsters in the team are instrumental in the country securing qualification with a game to spare.

21-year-old Alex Iwobi scored a crucial goal against Zambia which helped Nigeria win the sole ticket in Group B of the African zone of the qualifiers.