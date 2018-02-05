Sports :  SUPER BOWL 52! Here are the big plays and moments everybody will be talking about

news

It's Super Bowl LII!

The New England Patriots are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy. One team is going for their sixth Super Bowl title. The other is going for their first.

Below, we will be tracking the top plays and the biggest moments.

The most recent updates are at the top.

The Eagles looked good on the opening drive and eventually got the ball down to the 2-yard line. But a false start on second down helped stall the drive and they had to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

And we're off!

Pink fought off the flu and delivered a beautiful rendition of the anthem.

Prior to the game, players on both teams seemed loose.

The celebrities came out for the game, including Chelsea Clinton and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was dressed appropriately for the weather outside.

On the field, Brady was fired up as usual.

Brady showed up to the Super Bowl with his game face on.