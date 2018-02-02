Sports :  Super Bowl 2018 odds: Point spread tightens as bettors back underdog Eagles

news

The New England Patriots are 4.5-point favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles to win their sixth Super Bowl.

After opening as 6-point favorites, a steady stream of money on the Eagles forced the line down to where it currently stands.

The amount of bets against the Patriots is somewhat uncommon in Las Vegas, but bookmakers note that there's still a lot of wagers left to be placed before kickoff.



When the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots meet on the field on Sunday, in addition to the Lombardi Trophy, an expected $4.76 billion in gamblers money is expected to be hanging in the balance.

Bettors have plenty of things to wager on — from over 400 prop bets in Las Vegas to thousands more available online through offshore books — but the most popular singular wager of Super Bowl Sunday will almost undoubtedly be on the point spread.

As things stand, the Patriots are 4.5-point favorites in most sportsbooks across the country, with a few books at -4 if you're willing to shop around for the best number. New England was favored by six points when the line first opened, but a steady stream of Eagles bettors has driven the line down.

This line shift comes as a surprise — the Patriots are usually one of the most bet-on teams in the league, especially for public bettors. With the greatest quarterback of all time going against a backup that didn't take over until the final few weeks of the regular season, you might think that the majority of the action would be on the Patriots to win yet another Super Bowl, but that hasn't been the case. Instead, the underdog Eagles are currently getting more tickets and money than the Patriots, including at least one multimillion dollar bet.

But with the big game still a few days away, Las Vegas bookmakers still think the trend my revert to the norm. Jay Kornegay, VP of Race and Sports Operations at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, told Business Insider that if the betting patterns continue as they have, he'll be a Patriots fan on Sunday, but added that many public bettors haven't arrived for Super Bowl weekend yet. "Hopefully a lot of public money coming in when they get to town," said Kornegay.

It's quite possible that the Patriots bettors simply haven't landed in Las Vegas yet, and we could see the line shoot back up to -5.5 before kickoff. But as of Friday, the the gambling public seems to believe in the underdog Eagles.