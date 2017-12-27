Sports :  Suns beat Grizzlies with perfectly executed inbounds alley-oop at the buzzer

Tyson Chandler won it with the dunk at the buzzer
The Phoenix Suns won a thriller at the buzzer against the Memphis Grizzlies and the announcer even called it.
With 0.6 seconds to play, the game was tied, 97-97, and the Suns were tasked with inbounding the ball from the side. In what turned out to be a prescient call, the announcer said, "don't discount the lob to Tyson Chandler," who was left in a one-on-one situation under the basket.
Sure enough, Dragen Bender delivered a perfect pass and Chandler slammed it home for the buzzer-beating win.
Chandler might have, kinda, sorta, pushed off. But let's not let that get in the way of a brilliant finish.
Here is the replay.