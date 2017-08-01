Sports :  Stephen Curry listed as a 3000-1 long shot to win his first professional golf event

On Thursday Stephen Curry will tee off in his first professional golf tournament, entering the field of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic with the help of a sponsor's exemption.

Curry is known to be an avid golf fan and is the NBA's best golfer, but going up against actual professionals is a bit different than hitting the course with a few friends for a Saturday morning foursome. Even if he plays a spectacular round, it's tough to imagine him keeping pace with people who golf week in and week out to make a living.

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas seem to agree, with the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook listing Curry as a 3000/1 long-shot to win the event. That means that just a $10 bet on Curry to win would net a lucky bettor $30,000 if he came out on top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

It's an unlikely scenario, but if it panned out for you, there are few better payouts in Vegas.

Slightly more prudent bettors might consider picking Curry to make the cut, which is available at a much more attainable +1500, meaning a $10 bet would bring back $150. Doubters of Curry can also bet against him to make the cut at -5000, but means they would have to bet $500 to win just $10 should their result come through.

So far though, action on the event has been sparse, with the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook taking just one bet on Curry to win the tournament.

Whether you're betting on the tournament or not, tee times start Thursday morning at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California. With Curry in the field, it will likely be one of the most-watched events of the Web.com Tour season.