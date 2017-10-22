Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were ejected after Curry threw his mouthpiece in direction of ref

  Published: , Refreshed:
(Brandon Dill/AP)
  • Stephen Curry was ejected when he threw his mouthpiece in the direction of a ref.
  • Kevin Durant was also ejected arguing the call.
  • The Golden State Warriors have now lost two of their first three games.


The Golden State Warriors dropped to 1-2 on the young season after both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were ejected late in the team's latest loss.

The Warriors were trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by eight with under a minute to go when Curry drove to the basket and missed a layup. Curry thought he was fouled on the play, took his mouthpiece out and immediately threw it in the direction of the referee.

Curry was immediately ejected.

Durant was also ejected for arguing the call.

Shortly afterwards, as both players were walking to the locker room, Durant could be seen trash-talking with Grizzlies fans and showing them his ring finger, presumably to indicate that he has a championship ring and the Grizzlies do not.

After the game, Curry took responsibility for throwing the mouthpiece but denied that he was throwing it at the referee intentionally.

"I didn't throw my mouthpiece at the ref," Curry told ESPN. "I got better aim than that. I threw it out of frustration... I thought I got fouled, and my frustration boiled over. I did something stupid. I deserved to get kicked out, and that's what happened. Obviously, I'll learn from it and try not to do it again."

Curry also took to Twitter to issue a short statement.

(Twitter/Stephen Curry)

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked about the incident, saying Curry should be suspended for "maybe ten games" for endangering the fans.

"I think he should be suspended eight, maybe 10 games for that," Kerr said sarcastically. "It was egregious. It was awful. It endangered thousands of people in the stands."

You can see the entire sequence here:

