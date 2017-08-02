Sports :  Steph Curry is playing in a professional golf tournament — here are 15 other athletes who love to tee it up

Two sports will collide this week when Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry plays in the Ellie Mae Classic, the Bay Area's annual Web.com Tour event.

Curry is an avid golfer who will inject some excitement into the event while also serving as an ambassador for the Warriors Community Foundation, the tournament's main beneficiary. The 2-handicapper isn't expected to perform well — his odds of making the cut are listed at +900 — but his presence will still be huge for what is essentially the PGA Tour's minor league level.

In honor of Curry's foray into competitive golf, here are 15 more professional athletes who love to tee it up.

NBA legend Charles Barkley's trials and tribulations on the golf course are well-documented. He once appeared on Golf Channel's "The Haney Project" to straighten out his shoddy swing.

Tom Brady has had some high-profile playing partners over the years, including Donald Trump.

2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson routinely puts his home run power on display at the golf course. The third baseman once hit a 300-yard drive on Golf Channel's "Morning Drive."

NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is a talented golfer, often delighting local fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open's pro-am.

Wayne Gretzky has played a ton of golf since retiring from the NHL in 1999. He's pictured here with soon-to-be son-in-law Dustin Johnson, who also happens to be the world's top-ranked golfer.

Michael Jordan may not have the sweetest swing out there, but his love of golf is unquestionable. He hosts his own yearly event, the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational.

Peyton Manning is a consistent presence at pro-am events, including the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Michael Phelps plays a lot of golf and clearly respects those who do it for a living. The Olympian recently befriended three-time major champion Jordan Spieth.

Aaron Rodgers doesn't play as much golf as he used to, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback was a 4-handicapper at his peak.

Tony Romo is one of the best athlete golfers out there. The longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback has tried to qualify for the U.S. Open on many occasions, falling five shots short of sectional qualifying this year.

Surfing and golf are individual sports, so it's no surprise that Kelly Slater enjoys both. The Florida native once claimed to play more than 150 rounds of golf a year.

NFL quarterback Alex Smith just can't stay away from the state of California, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. He's become a regular at Pebble Beach.

Yankees greats Darryl Strawberry and Alex Rodriguez both enjoy teeing it up. Here they are pictured at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point.

Former 49ers quarterback and current NFL analyst Steve Young was once the most famous southpaw in the NFL, but his golf swing is right-handed.