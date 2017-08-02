Sports :  Steelers linebacker James Harrison reportedly spends $300,000 a year to fly out masseuses, acupuncturists, and chiropractors to keep his body in top form

Professional athletes will go through a lot to stay in shape.

For aging athletes, spending money on health and wellness is an investment that can help add years to a lucrative caeer and each year could be worth millions more in income.

No player better embodies this idea than 39-year-old Steelers linebacker James Harrison.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Harrison spends $300,000 a year just to keep his body in top form.

While younger players may get by with a personal chef and a quality home gym, Harrison, pushing 40, goes the extra mile when it comes to taking care of his body. Not only does Harrison see experts in acupuncture, chiropractics, and cupping, he even flies them out as needed.

As the report states:

For his muscles to handle the lifting sessions and the NFL grind, Harrison says he needs an acupuncturist, a dry needlist, three massage therapists, two chiropractors and "a person who does cupping."

But Harrison, 39, doesn't surf the net and read reviews like the rest of us. He goes underground for the most exclusive specialists.

"The people I use right now, you can't find none of them on Google," Harrison said.

That's where the $300,000 comes into play. Once he heard about these elite technicians and tried their services, he had to put them on the payroll. They are based in different parts of the country, including California and New York, so he pays their airfare and expenses to get them to town when he needs them.

According to Harrison, he sees each person at least once a week.

It's something of an arduous process, especially when you consider that Harrison goes through the trouble of booking the flights on his own, and he has spent well over $1 million investing in his health. But as the report notes, that's a solid investment for a player that has made close to $70 million over the course of an extended career.

Regardless of what you think of Harrison's busy routine, there's no denying its results — this fall will mark Harrison's 15th season with the Steelers, and he just signed a two-year extension back in March to keep him wearing black and yellow until he's at least 41.

As Harrison puts it, "When it comes down to it, what I make versus what I spend, the payout is worth it based on how I feel."