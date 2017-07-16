Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports Some of our favorite high-end bikes and cycling gear, inspired by the Tour de France

Inspired by the Tour de France, we've rounded up some of our favorite high-end bikes, gear, and more. Check it out, and go ride.

The Trek Madone 9.9 H2. play

The Trek Madone 9.9 H2.

(Trek Bicycle Corp.)
We're deep into the Tour de France, with just the third and final week of racing standing between the remaining riders and their destination, Paris.

If the world's greatest bike race doesn't inspire you to get out and ride, perhaps nothing will.

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite high-end bikes, gear, and more. Check it out, and go ride.

Adidas Sport Horizor Polarized Sunglasses — $99

Adidas Sport Horizor Polarized Sunglasses — $99

(Adidas)

Polarized lenses, light, comfortable, nice and grippy on the nose. Fine cycling shades.

Read more at Adidas.



Lezyne Carbon-10 Multitool — $100

Lezyne Carbon-10 Multitool — $100

(Lezyne)

A compact and lightweight multitool that has just about everything to get you home.

Read more at Lezyne and buy on Amazon.



Giro Synthe MIPS Aero Road Helmet — $270

Giro Synthe MIPS Aero Road Helmet — $270

(Giro)

Sleek-looking, aero, light, safe. Everything we want in a helmet.

Read more and buy at Giro or buy on Amazon.



Strava — free or go premium for $8 month/$60 year

Strava — free or go premium for $8 month/$60 year

(Strava)

The popular fitness-tracking app lets cyclists map their rides, track their stats, and share it all with the world.

Read more and subscribe at Strava.



Search and State S2-R Performance Jersey — $175

Search and State S2-R Performance Jersey — $175

(Search and State)

A premium cycling jersey that fits as nice as it looks, handmade in New York City.

Read more and buy at Search and State.



Search and State S2-R Performance Bib Short — $215

Search and State S2-R Performance Bib Short — $215

(Search and State)

High-quality, handmade-in-the-USA cycling shorts that are as stylish as they are comfortable.

Read more and buy at Search and State.



Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 — $11

Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 — $11

(Neutrogena)

Sweat- and water-resistant oil-free sunscreen spray that helps protect against sun damage.

Read more at Neutrogena and buy at Amazon.



Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod Disc Ultegra — $4,200

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod Disc Ultegra — $4,200

(Cannondale)

The EVO Disc is one of the best all-around performance road bikes we've ridden.

Read more at Business Insider.



"The Rider" by Tim Krabbé

"The Rider" by Tim Krabbé

(Bloomsbury Publishing)

Our all-time favorite book about bike racing.

Read more at Bloomsbury Publishing and buy on Amazon. More cycling books here.



Clean Bottle — $9

Clean Bottle — $9

(Clean Bottle — $9)

Among our favorite water bottles, this one opens from both ends for easy cleaning.

Read more and buy at Clean Bottle.



Giro Classic Racer Socks — $14

Giro Classic Racer Socks — $14

(Giro)

High-tech moisture management meets comfort and understated good looks.

Read more and buy at Giro.



Specialized S-Works 6 Road Shoes — $400

Specialized S-Works 6 Road Shoes — $400

(Specialized)

Stiff, light, comfortable, fast. Among the best road shoes on the market.

Read more at Specialized.



Genuine Innovations Air Chuck Inflator C02

Genuine Innovations Air Chuck Inflator C02

(Genuine Innovations)

The highly rated Air Chuck will inflate your tires quickly when you're out on the road.

Read more at Genuine Innovations and buy on Amazon.



Peloton Magazine — $27

Peloton Magazine — $27

(Peloton Magazine)

A standout cycling magazine with an emphasis on photography and features. Print and digital.

Read more and subscribe at Peloton.



Trek Madone 9.9 H2 Road Bike — $12,000

(Trek Bicycle Corp.)

One of the finest performance road bikes ever made. We rode it for a year and were blown away with how fast and comfortable it rides.

Read more and buy at Trek.



SRAM RED eTap HRD Shifting And Braking System — $2,335

SRAM RED eTap HRD Shifting And Braking System — $2,335

(SRAM)

State-of-the-art wireless electronic shifting inspired by F1 racing technology. We're test-riding eTap right now, and it's really growing on us.

Read more at SRAM.



Topeak JoeBlow Pro Floor Pump — $80

Topeak JoeBlow Pro Floor Pump — $80

(Topeak)

We've used this pump for years, and it works as flawlessly as it did on day one.

Read more at Topeak and buy on Amazon.



Castelli Elemento 2 7X(AIR) Jacket — $400

Castelli Elemento 2 7X(AIR) Jacket — $400

(Castelli)

From the leading cycling-apparel brand, Castelli's winter jacket has state-of-the-art wind- and water-proof technology that offers breathability and warmth.

Read more at Castelli and buy on Amazon.



Bontrager Flare R Taillight — $60

Bontrager Flare R Taillight — $60

(Trek Bicycle Corp.)

We've written about this impressive daylight safety gadget. We don't like riding without it.

Read more at Business Insider.



