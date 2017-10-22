Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Shocking before and after photos of 15 NFL players who lost a ton of weight in retirement

Sports Shocking before and after photos of 15 NFL players who lost a ton of weight in retirement

  • Published: , Refreshed:

While many athletes struggle with weight gain after they retire, here are several examples of former NFL players who have lost a ton of weight.

Brad Culpepper no longer looks like an NFL offensive lineman. play

Brad Culpepper no longer looks like an NFL offensive lineman.

(Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Many former athletes struggle with weight gain after their playing careers end. This is especially true among football players.

Some players are luckier and actually lose a ton of weight. In many cases, the players are now nearly unrecognizable.

One common theme among many of these players is the position they played.

Most of the players on the following pages were offensive lineman, suggesting those players do more to push their body weight to an extreme, developing dangerous habits like consuming massive numbers of calories to maintain their playing sizes.

Brad Culpepper (No. 77) was a 275-pound defensive tackle for three different teams and retired after the 2000 season.

Brad Culpepper (No. 77) was a 275-pound defensive tackle for three different teams and retired after the 2000 season. play

Brad Culpepper (No. 77) was a 275-pound defensive tackle for three different teams and retired after the 2000 season.

(Reuters)

Source: @monicaculpepper



Here is Brad Culpepper with his wife on the show "Survivor." He says it was pretty easy to lose 80 pounds because he simply stopped eating all the extra food needed to maintain his playing weight.

Here is Brad Culpepper with his wife on the show "Survivor." He says it was pretty easy to lose 80 pounds because he simply stopped eating all the extra food needed to maintain his playing weight. play

Here is Brad Culpepper with his wife on the show "Survivor." He says it was pretty easy to lose 80 pounds because he simply stopped eating all the extra food needed to maintain his playing weight.

(CBS)

Source: sptimes.com



Alan Faneca was a 320-pound offensive lineman for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals, and he last played in 2010.

Alan Faneca was a 320-pound offensive lineman for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals, and he last played in 2010. play

Alan Faneca was a 320-pound offensive lineman for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals, and he last played in 2010.

(Getty Images)


Alan Faneca has lost 105 pounds since he stopped playing, and he completed his first marathon in 2014.

Alan Faneca has lost 105 pounds since he stopped playing, and he completed his first marathon in 2014. play

Alan Faneca has lost 105 pounds since he stopped playing, and he completed his first marathon in 2014.

(Twitter)

SOURCE: @lianefaneca and WashingtonPost.com



Nick Hardwick was a 300-pound center for the San Diego Chargers who retired after the 2014 season. He said he had to eat "lots of ice cream, burritos, pizza" and "whatever else [he] could get [his] hands on" in order to maintain his size.

Nick Hardwick was a 300-pound center for the San Diego Chargers who retired after the 2014 season. He said he had to eat "lots of ice cream, burritos, pizza" and "whatever else [he] could get [his] hands on" in order to maintain his size. play

Nick Hardwick was a 300-pound center for the San Diego Chargers who retired after the 2014 season. He said he had to eat "lots of ice cream, burritos, pizza" and "whatever else [he] could get [his] hands on" in order to maintain his size.

(Brian Bahr/Getty Images)


After retiring, he lost 85 pounds in four months by reducing his calories, using intermittent fasting, and yoga.

Source: Los Angeles Times



Jeff Saturday was a 295-pound center who spent most of his career with the Colts and retired after the 2012 season.

Jeff Saturday was a 295-pound center who spent most of his career with the Colts and retired after the 2012 season. play

Jeff Saturday was a 295-pound center who spent most of his career with the Colts and retired after the 2012 season.

(Getty Images)


Jeff Saturday, left, now weighs 238 pounds and runs a program to help former players learn about healthy lifestyles.

Jeff Saturday, left, now weighs 238 pounds and runs a program to help former players learn about healthy lifestyles. play

Jeff Saturday, left, now weighs 238 pounds and runs a program to help former players learn about healthy lifestyles.

(Darron Cummings/AP)

SOURCE: ESPN.com



Jordan Gross was a 3-time Pro Bowler as a 300-pound offensive lineman with the Panthers.

Jordan Gross was a 3-time Pro Bowler as a 300-pound offensive lineman with the Panthers. play

Jordan Gross was a 3-time Pro Bowler as a 300-pound offensive lineman with the Panthers.

(Getty Images)


Just seven months after retiring following the 2013 season, Gross looked a lot closer to 200 pounds when he visited training camp.

Just seven months after retiring following the 2013 season, Gross looked a lot closer to 200 pounds when he visited training camp. play

Just seven months after retiring following the 2013 season, Gross looked a lot closer to 200 pounds when he visited training camp.

(Chuck Burton/AP)


Antone Davis (No. 78) was a 330-pound offensive lineman and grew to 475 pounds after he stopped playing in 1997.

Antone Davis (No. 78) was a 330-pound offensive lineman and grew to 475 pounds after he stopped playing in 1997. play

Antone Davis (No. 78) was a 330-pound offensive lineman and grew to 475 pounds after he stopped playing in 1997.

(AP/NBC)


Antone Davis was recently a runner-up on NBC's "The Biggest Loser," where he lost more than 200 pounds.

Antone Davis was recently a runner-up on NBC's "The Biggest Loser," where he lost more than 200 pounds. play

Antone Davis was recently a runner-up on NBC's "The Biggest Loser," where he lost more than 200 pounds.

(NBC via SportsGeekery)


In the 1960s, Lions defensive lineman Roger Brown (No. 76) was the first 300-pound player to get regular playing time in the NFL.

In the 1960s, Lions defensive lineman Roger Brown (No. 76) was the first 300-pound player to get regular playing time in the NFL. play

In the 1960s, Lions defensive lineman Roger Brown (No. 76) was the first 300-pound player to get regular playing time in the NFL.

(AP)

Source: WashingtonPost.com



After he retired, he ballooned to nearly 450 pounds before a health scare convinced him to start losing weight. He (No. 76) is now 227 pounds.

After he retired, he ballooned to nearly 450 pounds before a health scare convinced him to start losing weight. He (No. 76) is now 227 pounds. play

After he retired, he ballooned to nearly 450 pounds before a health scare convinced him to start losing weight. He (No. 76) is now 227 pounds.

(AP)

Source: WashingtonPost.com



Nate Newton (No. 61), a 320-pound offensive lineman, played most of his 14-year career with the Cowboys before retiring in 1999 and growing to nearly 400 pounds in retirement.

Nate Newton (No. 61), a 320-pound offensive lineman, played most of his 14-year career with the Cowboys before retiring in 1999 and growing to nearly 400 pounds in retirement. play

Nate Newton (No. 61), a 320-pound offensive lineman, played most of his 14-year career with the Cowboys before retiring in 1999 and growing to nearly 400 pounds in retirement.

(Getty Images)


He was able to get down to 220 pounds in 2010 after surgery to remove 75% of his stomach.

He was able to get down to 220 pounds in 2010 after surgery to remove 75% of his stomach. play

He was able to get down to 220 pounds in 2010 after surgery to remove 75% of his stomach.

(AP)

Source: Dallas Morning-News



JaMarcus Russell struggled with his weight with the Raiders and even more before attempting to get back into the NFL.

JaMarcus Russell struggled with his weight with the Raiders and even more before attempting to get back into the NFL. play

JaMarcus Russell struggled with his weight with the Raiders and even more before attempting to get back into the NFL.

(Getty Images/YouTube)


In 2013, JaMarcus Russell lost 51 pounds hoping for another shot in the NFL.

In 2013, JaMarcus Russell lost 51 pounds hoping for another shot in the NFL. play

In 2013, JaMarcus Russell lost 51 pounds hoping for another shot in the NFL.

(Test Football)

SOURCE: @TEST_Football



Tom Nalen was a 290-pound center for the Denver Broncos, last playing in 2007.

Tom Nalen was a 290-pound center for the Denver Broncos, last playing in 2007. play

Tom Nalen was a 290-pound center for the Denver Broncos, last playing in 2007.

(Getty Images)


A skinnier Nalen was recently inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame and credited continuing to work out after his retirement for the weight loss.

A skinnier Nalen was recently inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame and credited continuing to work out after his retirement for the weight loss. play

A skinnier Nalen was recently inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame and credited continuing to work out after his retirement for the weight loss.

(Jack Dempsey/AP)

Source: TheSunChronicle.com



LenDale White weighed as much as 260 pounds as a running back for the Titans.

LenDale White weighed as much as 260 pounds as a running back for the Titans. play

LenDale White weighed as much as 260 pounds as a running back for the Titans.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


Prior to his last season in the NFL, LenDale White lost 30 pounds, a result he credited to giving up tequila.

Prior to his last season in the NFL, LenDale White lost 30 pounds, a result he credited to giving up tequila. play

Prior to his last season in the NFL, LenDale White lost 30 pounds, a result he credited to giving up tequila.

(Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

SOURCE: SI.com



Matt Birk was a 310-pound center for the Vikings and Ravens who retired in 2012.

Matt Birk was a 310-pound center for the Vikings and Ravens who retired in 2012. play

Matt Birk was a 310-pound center for the Vikings and Ravens who retired in 2012.

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)


After retiring, Matt Birk lost 75 pounds after joining Body By ViSalus, a company dedicated to ending obesity, and Birk is now a model.

After retiring, Matt Birk lost 75 pounds after joining Body By ViSalus, a company dedicated to ending obesity, and Birk is now a model. play

After retiring, Matt Birk lost 75 pounds after joining Body By ViSalus, a company dedicated to ending obesity, and Birk is now a model.

(Challenge.com)

SOURCE: Challenge.com



Mark Schlereth was a 290-pound offensive lineman for Washington and Denver and last played in 2000.

Mark Schlereth was a 290-pound offensive lineman for Washington and Denver and last played in 2000. play

Mark Schlereth was a 290-pound offensive lineman for Washington and Denver and last played in 2000.

(AP)


Mark Schlereth is now a slimmed-down commentator on Fox Sports.

Mark Schlereth is now a slimmed-down commentator on Fox Sports. play

Mark Schlereth is now a slimmed-down commentator on Fox Sports.

(Getty Images)


David Pollack weighed as much as 297 pounds as a defensive lineman in college, and he last played in the NFL in 2006 as a 260-pound linebacker for the Bengals.

David Pollack weighed as much as 297 pounds as a defensive lineman in college, and he last played in the NFL in 2006 as a 260-pound linebacker for the Bengals. play

David Pollack weighed as much as 297 pounds as a defensive lineman in college, and he last played in the NFL in 2006 as a 260-pound linebacker for the Bengals.

(Pat Sullivan/AP)


After a career-ending injury, Pollack is now a 220-pound college football commentator for ESPN. Pollack says he just got smarter about what he eats and when he eats it.

After a career-ending injury, Pollack is now a 220-pound college football commentator for ESPN. Pollack says he just got smarter about what he eats and when he eats it. play

After a career-ending injury, Pollack is now a 220-pound college football commentator for ESPN. Pollack says he just got smarter about what he eats and when he eats it.

(ESPN)

SOURCE: @davidpollack47 and MensFitness.com



Damien Woody was a 320-pound offensive lineman for the Lions, Patriots, and Jets.

Damien Woody was a 320-pound offensive lineman for the Lions, Patriots, and Jets. play

Damien Woody was a 320-pound offensive lineman for the Lions, Patriots, and Jets.

(Doug Benc/Getty Images)


After seeing his weight go up to 388 pounds in retirement, Woody also went on "The Biggest Loser," and lost 110 pounds.



Now check out what happened to the fighters who tried and failed to beat Floyd Mayweather.

Now check out what happened to the fighters who tried and failed to beat Floyd Mayweather. play

Now check out what happened to the fighters who tried and failed to beat Floyd Mayweather.

(Kevork Djansezian/AP)

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The opponents Floyd Mayweather defeated en route to a perfect 49-0 record



Top 3

1 Russia 2018 World Cup 5 reasons Gernot Rohr should not bring back...bullet
2 Sports The University of Texas spent $7 million remodeling their...bullet
3 Sports Why it would take Africa more than fifty years to win a World...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Michael Phelps Katie Ledecky
Sports Michael Phelps says Katie Ledecky has a quality he rarely sees in swimmers
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are two of the highest-paid NFL players of all time.
Sports The 25 highest-paid players in NFL history
null
Sports Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were ejected after Curry threw his mouthpiece in direction of ref
Montana ski resorts have some of the best prices.
Sports 19 of the best ski resorts to visit this winter that don't cost a fortune