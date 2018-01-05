Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Sharks' center Joe Thorton had a large chunk of his beard ripped out in a fight that started just 2 seconds into a game

Sports Sharks' center Joe Thorton had a large chunk of his beard ripped out in a fight that started just 2 seconds into a game

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Joe Thorton dropped gloves just two seconds into Thursday's game between the Sharks and Maple Leafs, and lost a huge chunk of his majestic beard seconds later.

Joe Thorton loses beard play

Joe Thorton loses beard

(SportsNet)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • San Jose Sharks' center Joe Thorton lost a huge chunk of his beard while fighting Toronto Maple Leafs' center Nazem Kadri on Thursday night.
  • The fight took place just seconds into the game, after the two had been removed from center ice before the opening puck drop.
  • After the game, Kadri explained that the maneuver was unintentional, saying "I thought I was a hockey player not a barber."


San Jose Sharks' center Joe Thorton is known across the NHL for his luxurious beard, but on Thursday night it became infamous for an entirely different reason.

Before the opening faceoff of the game, Thorton and opposing center Nazem Kadri had a bit of a skirmish at center ice. Both players were thrown out of the circle, only to drop gloves and go at each other just seconds after the ensuing faceoff.

What started out as a fairly standard hockey grapple quickly swerved into something unforgettable, as Kadri grabbed at Thorton's beard in an effort to stay upright, and tore a huge chunk of it out in the process.

You can watch the brawl below.

"I ended up with a piece of it in my hand," Kadri said of the fight. "I have no idea how that happened. I thought I was a hockey player not a barber. I didn't mean to grab him there. I mean, he's a big boy."

Thorton did not comment on the incident.

As both players made their way to the penalty box, the missing chunk of beard found its way to the Sharks bench, where Thorton's teammates examined it in confusion and disbelief.

Thorton's beard wasn't the only thing that the Sharks would lose that night, as San Jose would fall to the Leafs in a shootout.

Top 3

1 Sports The 25 most powerful football clubs in the world, ranked by squad...bullet
2 Sports LaVar Ball and his sons arrived in Lithuania and caused a media...bullet
3 Sports Grambling State's Shakyla Hill made history with a rare...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports 35 examples of Tom Brady's insane competitiveness
null
Sports The tension between Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo had been brewing for a long time, and a big decision was inevitable
Jon Gruden
Sports Jon Gruden's contract with the Raiders is expected to be worth 'about $100 million' and he will be introduced as coach on Tuesday
Kuwaiti security personnel line the front of a seating area where a glass barrier collapsed at the end of the Gulf Cup of Nations 2017 final football match between Oman and the UAE in Kuwait City
Football Eleven injured as stadium barrier collapses at Gulf Cup final