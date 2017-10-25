Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Serena Williams is selling her Bel Air mansion for nearly $12 million—take a look inside

Sports Serena Williams is selling her Bel Air mansion for nearly $12 million—take a look inside

  • Published: , Refreshed:

After winning the Australian Open and giving birth to her first child, Serena Williams is ready to cap off her year by selling her Bel Air mansion.

After winning the Australian Open and giving birth to her first child, Serena Williams is ready to cap off her year by selling her Bel Air mansion. play

After winning the Australian Open and giving birth to her first child, Serena Williams is ready to cap off her year by selling her Bel Air mansion.

(Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS, Zillow)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Serena Williams has put her Bel Air home on the market.
  • It's listed for nearly double what she paid for it.
  • It has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in total.


It's been a pretty good year for Serena Williams. After winning the Australian Open while two months pregnant in January and giving birth to her first child in September, Williams is now listing her Bel Air mansion for significantly more than she bought it.

She's also currently engaged to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

The house, which Williams bought in 2006 for a little over $6 million, is now on the market for just under $12 million, according to Trulia. At 6,101 square feet, the home boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a bar, gym, and pool.

Take a look at the house below.

The home is one of the largest properties in Stone Canyon, a segment of the ritzy Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The home is one of the largest properties in Stone Canyon, a segment of the ritzy Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. play

The home is one of the largest properties in Stone Canyon, a segment of the ritzy Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

(Zillow)


The house was built in 1935 and has plenty of greenery ...

The house was built in 1935 and has plenty of greenery ... play

The house was built in 1935 and has plenty of greenery ...

(Zillow)


... including private hiking trails nearby.

... including private hiking trails nearby. play

... including private hiking trails nearby.

(Zillow)


Much of the home features neutral colors ...

Much of the home features neutral colors ... play

Much of the home features neutral colors ...

(Zillow)


... like this dining area.

... like this dining area. play

... like this dining area.

(Zillow)


The color scheme makes even the smaller rooms look spacious.

The color scheme makes even the smaller rooms look spacious. play

The color scheme makes even the smaller rooms look spacious.

(Zillow)


The kitchen features plenty of cabinets and storage space.

The kitchen features plenty of cabinets and storage space. play

The kitchen features plenty of cabinets and storage space.

(Zillow)


The living room looks out onto some of the property's 2.7-acre yard.

The living room looks out onto some of the property's 2.7-acre yard. play

The living room looks out onto some of the property's 2.7-acre yard.

(Zillow)


It also has a bar.

It also has a bar. play

It also has a bar.

(Zillow)


The gym is fairly modest by the standards of a world-class athlete.

The gym is fairly modest by the standards of a world-class athlete. play

The gym is fairly modest by the standards of a world-class athlete.

(Zillow)


The house has seven bathrooms. This one is quite spacious.

The house has seven bathrooms. This one is quite spacious. play

The house has seven bathrooms. This one is quite spacious.

(Zillow)


There are also plenty of guest bedrooms.

There are also plenty of guest bedrooms. play

There are also plenty of guest bedrooms.

(Zillow)


Here's another bedroom.

Here's another bedroom. play

Here's another bedroom.

(Zillow)


It wouldn't be a mansion without a pool.

It wouldn't be a mansion without a pool. play

It wouldn't be a mansion without a pool.

(Zillow)


Top 3

1 Sports Voting pattern shows how Africa helped Cristiano Ronaldo to win...bullet
2 Sports 12 everyday stretches that will help you stay flexible and fit...bullet
3 Rivalry Nigeria to name full strength squad to face Argentinabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Not everybody liked the YouTube ad, but most people noticed it, and a lot of people were talking about it.
Sports YouTube's brilliant ad was one of the biggest stories from Game 1 of the World Series
lonzo ball
Sports More NBA players are going after Lonzo Ball, and it's starting to get under the Lakers' skin
Gunner All you need to know about Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah
All you need to know about Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah