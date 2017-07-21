Sports :  See inside Trump's New Jersey golf club, where he'll likely spend much of August

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may be about to become a much more popular spot with the president.

ABC News reports that a FAA flight restriction has been imposed on the area from August 3-20, indicating that Trump is preparing to spend some serious time in the Garden State.

Bedminster is one of the few golf clubs in the Trump family business that the president built from the ground up instead of purchasing and refurbishing. He reportedly holds a special affinity for it.

The club sits in a small town of 9,000 that has just 16 members on its police force, according to the New York Times. Bedminster Township will receive reimbursement for costs incurred on the president's trips to the golf club.

Take a look around Bedminster and the club, and get the history of how it came to be one of Trump's favorite retreats.

Bedminster, New Jersey, is small and sparsely populated. This road is the closest thing the town has to a main street. Only 8,165 live in the entire township, according to the 2010 census.

The town is a 40-minute drive from New York City and Newark Airport.

Most of the township looks like this, with wide-open farmland converted to large estates.

Some roads are actually unpaved dirt paths winding through the large houses and horse farms on either side.

Between the farmland: luxury golf courses, including Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump bought the land that the club stands on in 2002. The former owners were real-estate investors who purchased it in a bankruptcy sale in the 1980s. The price Trump paid was reported to be less than $35 million, and he built the course from scratch. It opened in 2004 on the Fourth of July weekend.

The land was formerly known as Lamington Farm, and it was famous for being John DeLorean's home.

DeLorean's Georgian-style manor house was preserved and later converted expanded into the clubhouse. Additional amenities have been erected around the home, including tennis courts and an 82-foot pool.

The club has two courses, with a total of 36 holes. The club is slated to host the PGA Championship in 2022. "Certainly when you have courses, when you get acknowledged to have one of the majors ... having the PGA is a very, very big deal," Trump said at a press conference when the announcement was made. The club also hosted the US Women's Open this year.

Source: ESPN

Membership initiation fees at the club can run up to $350,000, according to The New Yorker.

Source: The Star Ledger, The New Yorker

The club is a special place for Trump. His daughter, Ivanka, married Jared Kushner on the property in 2009.

In fact, Trump loves the course so much, he was even looking to be buried there and built a mausoleum with up to 10 plots near the first hole. "Wouldn't you want to be buried here?" he asked a reporter for the Wall Street Journal. In 2015, a representative for the Trump Organization told a New Jersey newspaper that he had changed his mind and would like to be buried in Florida instead. The private cemetery was built anyway.

Source: The Star Ledger, The New Yorker, The Star Ledger

Much like at Mar-a-Lago, Trump has his own private villa on the grounds.

He often mingles with guests and members while staying at Bedminster, and the club often hosts events like weddings and charity benefits.

Trump has used Bedminster as his weekend getaway while Mar-a-Lago is closed in the summer. He also used the property to hold meetings during his time as president-elect.