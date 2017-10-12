Sports :  Roger Goodell's wife admits she was behind anonymous Twitter account critical of media covering the commissioner

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

An anonymous Twitter account that routinely criticized media coverage of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was being run by Goodell's wife, according to Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal.

The @forargument account, which was deleted after the Wall Street Journal began investigating, published under the name "Jones smith."

According to Beaton, the account had no followers and no profile picture. However, after the Wall Street Journal asked Jane Skinner Goodell, the commissioner's wife, about the account, she admitted to being the owner in a written statement.

In one example provided by the Wall Street Journal, the account replied to a tweet from Pro Football Talk saying the commissioner needs to solve the national anthem issue in the NFL.

"Please do better reporting," the account wrote. "He is already doing this. You are behind."

In another example, Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal made a joke about a photo that showed Roger Goodell posing with New England Patriots fans.

"Why is everyone so immature? (including you?)," the account wrote. "Let's celebrate the new season."

Jane Skinner Goodell called the Tweets "a really silly thing to do," but said she only did it out of frustration and love.

"It was a REALLY silly thing to do and done out of frustration—and love." Jane Skinner Goodell said in a written statement. "As a former media member, I’m always bothered when the coverage doesn’t provide a complete and accurate picture of a story. I’m also a wife and a mom. I have always passionately defended the hard-working guy I love—and I always will. I just may not use Twitter to do so in the future!"

You can see more examples of tweets from the account at the Wall Street Journal.

