Sports :  Roger Federer's Wimbledon win puts some space between him and his chasers

After Rafael Nadal won the French Open it looked like he had a good shot at catching Roger Federer's record for most career men's Grand Slam titles. But then Federer went out and cruised to his record-breaking eighth career Wimbledon title.

Federer now has 19 career Slam titles, four more than Nadal, five more than Pete Sampras — who retired with the record — and a whopping seven more that Novak Djokovic, who has suddenly gone ice cold.

The French Open was Nadal's first Grand Slam title since the 2014 French Open. But even though he is four years younger than Federer, two or three more French Open titles alone won't be enough to catch the 2017 Wimbledon champ.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

