Sports :  Rob Gronkowski knocked out of AFC Championship game after ugly head-toa-head hit from Jaguars defender

Rob Gronkowski knocked out of AFC Championship game after ugly head-toa-head hit from Jaguars defender

church hit gronkowski play

church hit gronkowski

(CBS/NFL)
  • New England Patriots tight Rob Gronkowski took an ugly hit to the head by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church.
  • Gronkowski looked out of sorts as he got up and was taken back to the locker room for tests.


New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was sent back to the locker room in the second quarter of the AFC Championship after an ugly head-to-head hit with Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church.

Gronkowski was going for a deep catch on the right side of the field when Church came across from the middle, hitting Gronkowski in the head and drawing a penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Gronkowski stayed down on the ground for a bit, with CBS's Tony Romo noting that Gronkowski looked "wobbly" as he got up.

Here's the play:

Gronkowski was walked off the field by Patriots staff and immediately went back to the locker room.

Losing Gronkowski is obviously a tough blow for the Patriots, especially while playing the Jaguars' ferocious defense.

