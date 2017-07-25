Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Rays catcher Wilson Ramos had to get 6 staples in his head after getting hit by a broken bat

  • Published:

The scary scene happened in the fifth inning after Ruben Tejada's bat broke at the plate

Wilson Ramos takes broken bat to the helmet

(Fox Sports)
A scary scene unfolded in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field on Monday, as Rays catcher Wilson Ramos took a hit to the head after Ruben Tejada's bat broke while grounding out to second.

The impact of the bat on Ramos' helmet made a loud sound and Ramos was bleeding from the head after the impact, but appeared to be in relatively good shape. Trainers met him at home plate and helped him back into the dugout.

Ramos would later get six staples to the head to close the wound.

You can watch video of the incident below.

After the game, Ramos appeared to be in high spirits given the circumstances. Taking questions from reporters, Ramos said he was not sure if the doctors would allow him to be available for the next day's game, but he felt like he would be ready to go if needed.

While nothing is official yet, Ramos himself said he'd like to be back in the lineup by Wednesday.

