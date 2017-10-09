Sports :  Raiders security had to break up an altercation between a lineman and heckling fans

The past three weeks haven't been kind to the Oakland Raiders, and tension is running high among fans and players alike.

The Raiders lost their third game in as many weeks on Sunday, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 30-17. The loss brought them to 2-3 for the season, a disappointing start after winning 12 games in 2016.

Soon after the game, a group of fans heckled Raiders left tackle Donald Penn, who was leaving the players' parking lot. The insults were focused on the two-year, $21 million extension Penn signed last month. The exchange quickly escalated, as Penn got out of his car and approached the group while one of the fans took off his Raiders cap as if preparing for a fight. Ultimately, security officials stepped between the two parties, preventing any physical contact.

You can watch the altercation below:

Penn's actions won praise from at least one of his teammates: punter Marquette King. But Penn, a two-time Pro Bowler who's started 161 games in his NFL career, expressed regret about the confrontation. He also accused the fans of throwing a bottle at his car, a moment that was not captured on video.

The fan who removed his cap, Ivan Chavarria, denied that he had thrown anything at Penn.

"I did not throw s---," he said in an Instagram video. "I would not disrespect another man's property like that. I didn't throw anything. If I would have thrown something, you don't think cops and security would have bomb-rushed me? You feel me? They would have rushed to me because I'm throwing some s---. Stop lying."

Regardless of who's telling the truth, the incident speaks to the turmoil surrounding the Raiders after three consecutive losses. The team has looked lost without injured franchise quarterback Derek Carr, losing to a bottom-10 offense on Sunday.

The Raiders will play their next game this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.