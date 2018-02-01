Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Powerful New York Times commercial highlights concussion reporting on the eve of the Super Bowl

Sports Powerful New York Times commercial highlights concussion reporting on the eve of the Super Bowl

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The new ad from the New York Times' "The Truth is Hard" campaign shows the power that reporting can have in enacting change in the real world.

NYT Truth has a voice play

NYT Truth has a voice

(The New York Times / YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • A powerful new commercial from the New York Times highlights the effects reporting can have on the real world by highlighting the paper's coverage of concussions.
  • The minimalist ad uses headlines to tell the story of Junior Seau, from his rookie year to his tragic suicide, and concludes on the NFL's changing of the concussion protocol.
  • The ad comes just days before the biggest day for both football and commercials of the year — Super Bowl Sunday.


A new commercial from the New York Times aims to highlight the power of reporting by reminding its audience of the progress that has been made in the NFL with regard to how the league treats concussions now that the effects of CTE are more widely known.

With a minimalist layout that's reminiscent of previous ads from the Times' "The Truth is Hard" campaign, the ad begins by showing headlines that highlight the start of Junior Seau's career, soundtracked by a cheering crowd. The ad flips through headlines as Seau continues his career, making a Super Bowl and coming back from injury for his 18th season.

Then, the cheers stop, as the next headline reveals the news of Seau's suicide, with subsequent stories revealing that Seau had suffered from CTE. The final headline lands on the NFL changing its concussion protocol, signaling a shift in the seriousness with which the league takes concussions, and how they come as a direct result of reporting.

The ad comes just days before the biggest day for both football and commercials of the year — Super Bowl Sunday.

Top 3

1 Sports Blake Griffin had a great reaction to hearing he had been traded...bullet
2 Sports Some of the world's biggest celebrities sent personal videos to...bullet
3 Sports Clippers reportedly trade Blake Griffin to Pistons in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Monaco's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute at the Stade Louis II
Football Falcao at the double as Monaco set up PSG League Cup final
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho sees his side slump to Tottenham
Football Mourinho laments 'ridiculous' start as Spurs stun United
AC Milan's midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu (L) vies for the ball during a UEFA Europa League group D football match against FK Austria-Wiendur
Football Calhanoglu blunder as Lazio hold Milan in Italian Cup
Eriksen stunned a shellshocked United with the opening goal after just 10.48 seconds
Football Eriksen stuns United as Chelsea crash to Bournemouth