Sports :  Police had to break up an ugly brawl prior to NFC title game that left at least one Eagles fan bloodied and under arrest

An ugly brawl broke out prior to the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

According to the report, the fight was between Eagles fans and police officers.

Video from the scene showed one fan under arrest and bloodied.



According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the fight broke out in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field. It got so out of hand that six officers on horses, as well as state troopers, had to be called to the scene to get the crowd under control.

The brawl was reportedly between Eagles fans and police officers.

"The fight was between Eagles' fans and the police officers, and it doesn't appear any Vikings' fans were involved," Shorr-Parks wrote. "The incident, which required Philadelphia police officers and Pennsylvania State troopers to get under control, left at least one fan beaten and blooded."

Photos from the scene can be seen at NJ.com.