Sports :  Peyton Manning roasts Kevin Durant at the ESPYs: US women's gymnastics was so dominant that Kevin Durant 'wants to play for them next year'

Not everybody enjoyed Peyton Manning's opening monologue at the ESPYs Wednesday night.

During the opening of the awards ceremony, Manning praised the US women's gymnastics team while also roasting Kevin Durant about joining the 73-win Golden State Warriors.

"Our gymnastics team was so dominant, Kevin Durant told me he wants to play for them next year," Manning cracked. "I don't think you'd start for them, Kevin."

Durant was not amused:

Manning then asked Russell Westbrook to weigh in, and Westbrook had to zip his lips, it appears.

It doesn't appear as though Durant's feelings changed over the course of the night. He tweeted afterward:

