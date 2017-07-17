Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Panthers suddenly fire GM 8 days before training camp in 'absolute stunner'

Sports Panthers suddenly fire GM 8 days before training camp in 'absolute stunner'

  • Published:

The Panthers "relieved" GM Dave Gettleman of his duties eight days before training camp, reportedly catching players and staff off-guard.

dave gettleman play

dave gettleman

(Mike McCarn/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Carolina Panthers on Monday announced that Dave Gettleman has been "relieved of his duties" as GM.

The move came as a surprise to much of the NFL world, who didn't see the firing coming, especially this close to training camp, which opens July 26, according to their website.

In a statement, team owner Jerry Richardson said, "After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager ... While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Gettleman and Richardson may not have been getting along well, dating back to the Panthers rescinding a franchise tag offer to Josh Norman. Norman then left and signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Washington Redskins.

Albert Breer of the MMQB reported that the move is an "absolute stunner" and has caught Panthers staffers off-guard.

Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reported that players were just as surprised:

Norman also weighed in:

After making and losing the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos in 2015, the Panthers struggled in 2016, following up a 15-1 campaign with a 6-10 season. Cam Newton regressed and seemed to play through injury at times, and the secondary defense, which was stifling in 2015, often got exposed by opposing receivers.

It's unclear who the Panthers will hire to replace Gettleman, but the timing is certainly odd, particularly with the season so near and the draft and free agency in the rearview mirror.

Top 3

1 Sports The number of $100 million contracts in the NBA is soaringbullet
2 Sport Nigeria fail to repeat Atlantic ’96 epic moment, as Brazil beat...bullet
3 Sports No school has had more players drafted in the NBA's first...bullet

Sports

Ezekiel Elliot has been linked to an incident that sent a man to the hospital.
Sports Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot was reportedly involved in an 'altercation' that sent one man to a hospital
Joe Paterno and Al Pacino
Sports Here's our first look at Al Pacino as Penn State coach Joe Paterno for upcoming HBO film
 
Sports An American tries to make sense of Google's new cricket game (GOOG, GOOGL)
Cannondale-Drapac sports director Charly Wegelius follows Rigoberto Urán on stage one of the Tour de France, July 1, 2017.
Sports Inside a Tour de France time trial with one of the world's best cyclists